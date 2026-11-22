NALGONDA: With groundwater levels falling and access to tank water restricted, a farmer in Nalgonda district gives up paddy cultivation for the first time and switches to pulses.
Dhara Shankar of Ismailpally village in Kattangur mandal has traditionally cultivated paddy on all his 10 acres. This season, however, the worsening water situation and advice from agricultural officials prompted him to change his cropping pattern.
Shankar initially attempted to save his paddy crop by laying pipelines and pumping water from a nearby tank using electric motors. Officials, however, disconnected power to the motors.
He is now cultivating black gram and green gram on six acres, relying entirely on a borewell fitted with two motors. With groundwater insufficient to cover his entire holding, he has left the remaining four acres fallow.
While the switch reduced his dependence on water, the absence of assured markets for pulses remains a concern.
Unlike paddy, which is procured at the village level through Indira Kranthi Patham centres, pulses have no established local procurement system, he says.
Others appeal for govt aid
Shankar says that the government must announce MSP for pulses and groundnuts, along with dedicated procurement centres in villages, to encourage farmers to move away from paddy. The transition also comes with other risks.
T China Sattaiah of Darveshapuram village in Kanagal mandal says two acres of the three-and-a-half acres of paddy he cultivated during Kharif have withered due to water shortage, leaving him with a harvest from only one-and-a-half acres.
The monkey menace is another deterrent to alternative cultivation. Sattaiah says a neighbouring farmer lost an entire acre of cucumber and watermelon to monkeys during the previous Kharif season. Agricultural officials, meanwhile, seek to dispel concerns over soil suitability for dryland crops.
Farmers often believe that crops other than paddy cannot survive in the district’s water-retaining soils. Officials clarify that dryland crops are unsuitable for saline soils, which account for 9% of the district’s soil, but can be successfully cultivated in black cotton soils, which account for another 10%.
Prompting change
Falling groundwater levels
Curbs on drawing water from tanks
Advisory issued by the state government
Black gram and green gram require less water