NALGONDA: With groundwater levels falling and access to tank water restricted, a farmer in Nalgonda district gives up paddy cultivation for the first time and switches to pulses.

Dhara Shankar of Ismailpally village in Kattangur mandal has traditionally cultivated paddy on all his 10 acres. This season, however, the worsening water situation and advice from agricultural officials prompted him to change his cropping pattern.

Shankar initially attempted to save his paddy crop by laying pipelines and pumping water from a nearby tank using electric motors. Officials, however, disconnected power to the motors.

He is now cultivating black gram and green gram on six acres, relying entirely on a borewell fitted with two motors. With groundwater insufficient to cover his entire holding, he has left the remaining four acres fallow.

While the switch reduced his dependence on water, the absence of assured markets for pulses remains a concern.

Unlike paddy, which is procured at the village level through Indira Kranthi Patham centres, pulses have no established local procurement system, he says.