NIZAMABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud has said the AICC would take an appropriate decision on the issue involving Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy at the right time, adding that it would take some time to resolve.

Speaking to the media on Saturday, Mahesh said the matter would not be discussed at the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting scheduled to be held at Gandhi Bhavan in Hyderabad on Sunday

Referring to the action taken against former minister Konda Surekha, he said the AICC had not acted immediately in her case either, but had given her sufficient opportunities before taking a final call. The party would follow a similar approach in Rajgopal Reddy’s case, he said.

Responding to criticism of the Congress government by BRS working president K T Rama Rao, Mahesh alleged that the BRS’s decade-long rule was marked by corruption and said the Congress had exposed several irregularities with documentary evidence.

‘BRS cannot erase its record with attacks on Congress’

He accused the previous government of wasting public money on the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Scheme (KLIS), alleging that crores of rupees had gone down the drain.

Mahesh further accused Rama Rao of trying to divert attention from alleged corruption during the BRS regime by repeatedly targeting the Congress government. He said people had not forgotten the BRS’s record and would not be swayed by its allegations.

The TPCC president further said the government had drawn up a comprehensive development plan for Nizamabad district. Foundation stones had been laid over the past two days for several projects in the Balkonda and Armoor Assembly constituencies, he added.