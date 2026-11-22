HYDERABAD: Bhongir MP and TPCC Media Committee chairman Chamala Kiran Kumar Reddy accused the BJP and BRS of working together to obstruct Telangana’s development, alleging that BJP leaders were repeating the BRS script.

Reacting to Union Minister G Kishan Reddy’s remark that the political game had begun, Chamala questioned his achievements for the state despite decades in politics. He accused BJP leaders of spreading misinformation about Telangana’s investment climate despite failing to attract investments themselves.

Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan on Saturday, Chamala cited DPIIT figures to claim that foreign direct investment in Telangana rose from $543 million in March 2026 to $1.32 billion by June.

On Meta, Chamala said the company should not succumb to BJP pressure and must provide equal space for all ideologies, rather than favouring a few or suppressing the Congress voice.