HYDERABAD: “The entire Telangana is looking towards BRS president and former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The BJP and the Congress together are ruining Telangana,” BRS leader and former minister T Harish Rao said.

Addressing a meeting on Saturday after inducting several Congress leaders from the Khairatabad Assembly segment into the party, Harish said it was Congress MLAs, not BRS leaders, who were levelling allegations against Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. He criticised the chief minister for suggesting that disgruntled Congress leaders be taken to Erragadda mental hospital.

KTR slams Congress over attack on Meta office

BRS working president KT Rama Rao condemned the Telangana Youth Congress protest at Meta’s office in Gachibowli and the alleged vandalism of its premises, expressing concern over the party’s conduct.

Responding on X, Rama Rao said the incident had not merely shattered glass at Meta’s office but had damaged Hyderabad’s credibility among global investors, built over decades.

Rama Rao recalled that Meta chose Hyderabad for its largest campus in India after sustained efforts and assurances from the then BRS government, which promised a safe, secure and business-friendly environment.

He criticised Youth Congress workers for portraying the vandalism as an achievement and said their conduct reflected the Congress’s approach towards businesses and investments.