KARIMNAGAR: BJP President Nitin Nabin would lead a rally on Monday to counter criticism against the SIR exercise and "vote chori" (vote theft) allegations in Telangana's Karimnagar, Union minister Bandi Sanjay Kumar said.

Sanjay Kumar, who represents Karimnagar in the Lok Sabha, said on Sunday that the rally would be "historic" with massive turnout of BJP activists and people.

He said the objective of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls is to provide voting right to those who attained 18 years of age and to remove duplicate, dead and illegal infiltrators from the electoral rolls.

All those trying to stalling SIR are "against" the country, he said.

"Citizens of the country should decide who should be the Prime Minister, the Chief Minister of a state. It is the citizens of this country who will elect their representatives....," he said.

"We will not let a Pakistani, Bangladeshi, Afghan or others to decide. That's why, SIR has been brought," he told the reporters.

Dismissing Chief minister A Revanth Reddy's recent comments that BRS is the main rival of ruling Congress, Sanjay Kumar alleged that "Congress and BRS are one". And claimed the CM is worried over the rise of BJP in the state.

He asked How can BRS be the competition to Congress as it does not have even a single Lok Sabha member and it did not win a single municipal corporation.

He also expressed confidence that BJP would form the next government after the 2028 assembly polls and said Congress and BJP are trying to stall the rise of the party in the state.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah led the BJP's 'Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy' padayatra in Hyderabad on November 2. BJP has taken up rallies in various cities across the country to counter the 'vote chori' allegations against it by Congress and other opposition parties.

(With inputs from PTI)