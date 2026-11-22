HYDERABAD: A 35-year-old sweeper died after a chemical blast at the Heritage Foods Limited IDA Uppal unit on Saturday afternoon. The victim has been identified as Pinky Devi, a native of Bihar. She was working at the premises when the incident took place. IDA Uppal unit is one of the manufacturing units of Heritage Foods.

Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Uppal Y Venkat Reddy said the incident is suspected to have happened after the victim disposed of unidentified waste in the dustbin, which led to the blast.

After the incident, her body was taken to Gandhi Hospital for postmortem examination. Pinky Devi is survived by her husband and three children.

Meanwhile, workers from Bihar staged a protest at the company premises. Uppal police have not yet registered a case.