NALGONDA: Despite warnings of drought and severe heatwaves due to the El Nino effect, some farmers in Nalgonda district continue with paddy cultivation, citing local soil conditions, traditional practices and the assurance of government procurement.
Bodhanam Venkat Reddy of Guttakindi Annaram village in Nalgonda mandal is among those unwilling to switch crops this season, despite uncertainty over water availability.
He says farmers were aware of the El Nino threat through media reports and agricultural advisories, but shifting to cotton or red gram is not practical in the region.
“The saline (choudu) and black cotton soils here retain water. Other crops suffer due to waterlogging. We have traditionally cultivated paddy under the Sagar canal and through borewells,” he says.
The assurance of MSP and government procurement centres also keeps farmers with paddy, he adds.
Water availability, however, remains a concern. Although canal water was released two months ago, Venkat Reddy depends on his borewell and awaits rain. The farmer says groundwater levels have fallen sharply as local tanks remain unfilled.
Farmers face dropping water levels, outages
Borewells that yielded water at 200 feet last year are now struggling to provide sufficient water even at 300-400 feet. Existing borewells are operating at about half their capacity.
Erratic power supply compounds the problem. Although officials claim to provide 24-hour free electricity, farmers receive only nine to 12 hours of three-phase supply at the field level, he says.
Cultivating fine-variety paddy costs between `25,000 and `30,000 per acre, from raising the nursery to harvesting. Venkat Reddy finances this season’s cultivation with earnings from the previous Kharif, without taking bank or private loans. Last season, he made a profit after millers directly purchased the produce from four of his six acres at `4,000 per quintal.
With the investment in paddy being high, he seeks crop insurance and compensation of at least `10,000 to `15,000 per acre if crops fail due to water shortage.
He says some farmers are interested in shifting to pulses but remain concerned about crop damage caused by monkeys.
Resisting the switch
Saline and black cotton soils make switching difficult
Generational practice
Assured MSP and govt procurement centres
Previous Kharif returns encouraging
Soil conditions