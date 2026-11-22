NALGONDA: Despite warnings of drought and severe heatwaves due to the El Nino effect, some farmers in Nalgonda district continue with paddy cultivation, citing local soil conditions, traditional practices and the assurance of government procurement.

Bodhanam Venkat Reddy of Guttakindi Annaram village in Nalgonda mandal is among those unwilling to switch crops this season, despite uncertainty over water availability.

He says farmers were aware of the El Nino threat through media reports and agricultural advisories, but shifting to cotton or red gram is not practical in the region.

“The saline (choudu) and black cotton soils here retain water. Other crops suffer due to waterlogging. We have traditionally cultivated paddy under the Sagar canal and through borewells,” he says.

The assurance of MSP and government procurement centres also keeps farmers with paddy, he adds.

Water availability, however, remains a concern. Although canal water was released two months ago, Venkat Reddy depends on his borewell and awaits rain. The farmer says groundwater levels have fallen sharply as local tanks remain unfilled.