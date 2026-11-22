HYDERABAD: Vehicle dealers in Telangana face stringent action, including suspension of trade certificates and blocking of VAHAN portal access, for failing to affix High Security Registration Plates (HSRP) on new vehicles and update the details online.

The Transport department found that HSRP affixation was pending for 1,54,032 of the 6,10,330 vehicles registered through the VAHAN portal. Dealers have affixed plates and uploaded details for 4,56,298 vehicles.

Officials said delays in updating HSRP details were also holding up the printing of Registration Certificates (RCs), inconveniencing vehicle owners. Vehicles without HSRP also violate Rule 50 of the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989, and guidelines issued by the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH).

Under an amendment to Rule 50 notified on December 4, 2018, manufacturers must supply HSRP to dealers along with vehicles manufactured from April 1, 2019. Dealers are responsible for embossing registration numbers on the plates and affixing them to vehicles.

The department has directed registering authorities to review pending cases dealer-wise and instruct the dealers concerned to complete the affixation and update the VAHAN portal within seven days.

Non-compliant dealers will be issued show-cause notices and face penalties, suspension of trade certificates and blocking of their VAHAN logins.

Vehicle owners who have not received their HSRP or RC cards have been advised to contact their dealers or the nearest Regional Transport Authority (RTA) office.