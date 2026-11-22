HYDERABAD: Telangana police are on high alert after a terror threat email warned of a repeat of the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks in Hyderabad and threatened to kill at least 300 people.

An email titled “Lashkar-E-Taiba” was received by authorities, with the sender claiming affiliation with the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and threatening bomb blasts at Hotel Tourist Plaza in Kachiguda and Kachiguda Railway Station, with the intention of killing at least 300 people.

The sender also threatened to replicate the November 26, 2008, Mumbai terror attacks in Hyderabad on the same day, claiming the attacks were intended to avenge the killing of their leader Lateef Bhat and other associates by the Indian Army.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat urged the public not to believe rumours, saying precautionary security measures had been immediately initiated following the threatening email.

Anti-sabotage checks have been carried out at the suspected locations, while visible policing has been intensified to ensure public safety. Cyber Crime Police are working to identify and trace the perpetrators behind the email.

Hyderabad Police have appealed to citizens to remain calm and refrain from believing or circulating rumours. People have been asked to immediately alert the police by dialling 112 if they notice any suspicious persons or unattended objects.

The police said they remain on alert round the clock and are committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens.