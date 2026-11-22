HYDERABAD: Union Minister of Coal and Mines G Kishan Reddy has called for a collective nationwide effort to combat drug abuse, describing it as a serious threat not only to society but also to the country’s future, its youth and families.

Addressing the “Nasha Mukt Bharat” conference at Sri Sathya Sai Nigamagamam on Saturday, Kishan clarified that the event was not a political meeting but an initiative aimed at creating awareness about the growing drug menace.

He said Prime Minister Narendra Modi had, over the past 12 years, taken several steps to address terrorism, the activities of Pakistan’s ISI, communal disturbances and bomb blasts, helping create an India free from frequent curfews. He added that the prime minister had now taken up another major challenge — the fight against drugs.

“India’s greatest asset is its youth. The world is looking towards India and its intellectual potential. The country has emerged as a safe destination for investments, data centres and the IT sector. Our young generation must not fall victim to drugs and lose its potential,” he said.

Citing Punjab as an example, he said the state, which had earlier battled terrorism, was now grappling with a severe drug epidemic that had devastated its younger generation in both urban and rural areas, leaving many families helpless.

He warned that the drug menace was spreading through Haryana and Uttar Pradesh into the Telugu states, affecting areas ranging from Hyderabad’s residential localities to its IT corridors. He stressed that tackling the drug menace required collective social responsibility.