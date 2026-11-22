HYDERABAD: Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy blamed the BRS regime’s decisions, faulty designs, and failure to maintain technical standards for the Medigadda barrage collapse.

He demanded that former Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao explain why the secant pile method was adopted instead of the construction methodology specified in the Detailed Project Report (DPR), stressing the importance of scientific standards in foundation safety for a project of such scale.

Speaking to reporters on Saturday, Srinivasa Reddy questioned why the DPR proposed a diaphragm wall, but the construction site adopted the secant pile cut-off method. He said comprehensive geotechnical investigations, technical studies and expert opinions should have been obtained before changing the construction methodology.

Expressing confidence that Congress would return to power, Srinivasa Reddy said the party knew how to reach out to people and navigate electoral politics. He said Congress had a strong team of dedicated leaders and workers, similar to the one it had during former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhara Reddy’s tenure. He also hoped the Centre would extend assistance to Telangana in tackling drought-like conditions triggered by El Nino.

On the survey in Erravelli and neighbouring Venkatapur in Siddipet district, he said it had reached its final stage. Questioning the stay obtained against the survey, he asked why BRS leader T Harish Rao’s uncle, Hanumanth Rao, had approached the court if he had done nothing wrong.

‘No other barrage uses secant pile method’

Srinivasa Reddy said secant pile construction at Medigadda had revealed quality control and foundation safety lapses. He said no other barrage in India had used the method and recalled the NDSA report’s findings