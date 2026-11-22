HYDERABAD: Poor drainage, weak subgrades and inadequate maintenance are causing rural roads to deteriorate prematurely, with some stretches failing within one or two monsoons. A civil engineering expert on Saturday called for greater focus on road durability and climate resilience.

Speaking at the 85th Indian Roads Congress (IRC), Professor S Shankar of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, attributed the poor lifespan of rural roads to inadequate planning, insufficient soil and traffic surveys, construction quality gaps and improper use of equipment.

Rural roads are often treated as low-priority infrastructure, creating the misconception that they can be built to lower specifications, he said. However, they account for around 70-75% of India’s 6.37 million-km road network, making their quality critical to overall connectivity.

While the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has significantly expanded rural connectivity, the focus must now shift from adding road length to maintaining existing infrastructure and extending its lifespan, he said.

Highlighting flood-related damage, Shankar said India lacked clear guidelines on when traffic could safely resume after a road remained submerged for 24 hours. He also advocated using locally available and alternative construction materials to reduce dependence on conventional resources and cut transportation costs. Marginal materials, he said, could be used on low-volume roads after suitable modifications to improve their engineering properties.