HYDERABAD: Poor drainage, weak subgrades and inadequate maintenance are causing rural roads to deteriorate prematurely, with some stretches failing within one or two monsoons. A civil engineering expert on Saturday called for greater focus on road durability and climate resilience.
Speaking at the 85th Indian Roads Congress (IRC), Professor S Shankar of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, attributed the poor lifespan of rural roads to inadequate planning, insufficient soil and traffic surveys, construction quality gaps and improper use of equipment.
Rural roads are often treated as low-priority infrastructure, creating the misconception that they can be built to lower specifications, he said. However, they account for around 70-75% of India’s 6.37 million-km road network, making their quality critical to overall connectivity.
While the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) has significantly expanded rural connectivity, the focus must now shift from adding road length to maintaining existing infrastructure and extending its lifespan, he said.
Highlighting flood-related damage, Shankar said India lacked clear guidelines on when traffic could safely resume after a road remained submerged for 24 hours. He also advocated using locally available and alternative construction materials to reduce dependence on conventional resources and cut transportation costs. Marginal materials, he said, could be used on low-volume roads after suitable modifications to improve their engineering properties.
NHAI bets on tech to transform highways
Telangana has 4,971 km of National Highways, including 2,707 km under the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). Its Hyderabad regional office is introducing engineering and technology interventions to improve highway infrastructure, safety and environmental sustainability.
Presenting the initiatives at the 85th Annual Session of the Indian Roads Congress (IRC) on Saturday, NHAI Regional Officer and CGM (Technical) P Siva Sankar highlighted projects involving canal realignment and pond augmentation along the Warangal-Khammam stretch of NH-163G, wildlife crossings on NH-363 and fly ash and geogrid-reinforced embankments to address difficult soil conditions. Tree conservation along the Hyderabad-Manneguda stretch of NH-163 through in-situ retention and scientific translocation was also highlighted