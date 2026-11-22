HYDERABAD: French aerospace major Safran will invest Rs 4,000 crore to expand its manufacturing operations in Telangana. The proposal was made during Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s visit to the company’s manufacturing facility in France on Saturday. An MoU is likely to be signed at the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 in December.

According to an official release, the proposed investment would add to Hyderabad’s growing aerospace manufacturing base and give a boost to the aircraft components sector.

Vikramarka visited Safran Aircraft Engines’ facility at Evry-Corbeil near Paris, and held discussions with company officials on expanding its existing operations and setting up new manufacturing units in Telangana.

He pointed out that Safran already had a sizeable presence in Hyderabad and said the state’s skilled workforce, infrastructure and investor-friendly policies made it an attractive destination for aerospace companies.

Vikramarka described the discussions as productive and invited a Safran delegation to attend the Invest Telangana Summit in December.

Safran already has several facilities in Hyderabad, including a unit manufacturing rotating parts for LEAP aircraft engines, an electrical and power manufacturing unit and a LEAP Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility, one of the largest of its kind in the world.