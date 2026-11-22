HYDERABAD: Telangana has achieved 95.28% coverage under the National Human Papillomavirus (HPV) Vaccination Campaign, emerging as the second-best-performing state in the country, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

Assam topped the list with 95.63% coverage, followed by Telangana, while Karnataka recorded 93.16% and Uttarakhand 90.17%. Six states — Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar — have achieved 100% coverage of their identified target populations.

The achievement comes as India crossed the milestone of administering one crore HPV vaccine doses in less than nine months since the nationwide campaign was launched in February 2026. The campaign aims to vaccinate around 1.2 crore 14-year-old girls across the country, with national coverage reaching nearly 87%.

In terms of the number of beneficiaries vaccinated, Uttar Pradesh topped the list with more than 29.33 lakh girls, followed by Bihar with 13.70 lakh and Gujarat with 7.75 lakh.

The campaign provides free, voluntary, single-dose HPV vaccination to eligible 14-year-old girls at designated government health facilities, subject to parental consent. The vaccine protects against high-risk strains of the Human Papillomavirus, which cause the vast majority of cervical cancer cases.

Vaccination sessions are conducted under the supervision of trained medical officers. Designated government health facilities are linked to 24-hour healthcare services to manage any rare adverse events following immunisation.