HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu participated in the 10th 1M1B Impact Summit at the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), Switzerland, where the state government signed an MoU with the 1M1B Foundation to connect international companies and institutions with government-verified projects in sustainability, education, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, skilling and Applied AI.

The minister also took part in the India-Switzerland Leadership Dialogue on AI, investment and sustainable business growth. Under the MoU, the foundation will explore developing a technology-enabled platform to link global companies, foundations and institutional partners with projects in Telangana. It will also organise industry dialogues, leadership roundtables and project showcases in India and abroad to connect potential partners with state initiatives.