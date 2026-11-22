HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu participated in the 10th 1M1B Impact Summit at the United Nations Office at Geneva (UNOG), Switzerland, where the state government signed an MoU with the 1M1B Foundation to connect international companies and institutions with government-verified projects in sustainability, education, healthcare, pharmaceuticals, skilling and Applied AI.
The minister also took part in the India-Switzerland Leadership Dialogue on AI, investment and sustainable business growth. Under the MoU, the foundation will explore developing a technology-enabled platform to link global companies, foundations and institutional partners with projects in Telangana. It will also organise industry dialogues, leadership roundtables and project showcases in India and abroad to connect potential partners with state initiatives.
Website for statehood activists soon
The Telangana activists’ Identification Committee has decided to expedite the process of identifying those who participated in the Telangana statehood movement. On Saturday, the committee held a meeting at the residence of Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar in Hyderabad, chaired by K Keshava Rao.
The meeting reviewed the progress of the identification process and consultations held with various sections of society. The committee deliberated on measures to speed up the process and reviewed the proposal to develop a dedicated website for identifying Telangana movement activists.