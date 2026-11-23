HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that Andhra Pradesh had initiated the Palnadu Water Grid scheme in 2022, during the tenures of K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that a government order sanctioning Rs 1,580 crore under the Union government’s Jal Jeevan Mission had been issued that year.

Addressing the Congress Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and Advisory Committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth claimed that the Pothireddypadu project was initiated when the BRS was in power and that the AP government had taken up projects during the same period.

“Andhra Pradesh has not taken up a single project since the Congress came to power in Telangana,” he said, referring to water-sharing disputes with the neighbouring state.

He alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had signed an agreement for 299 tmcft of water, on the basis of which AP had undertaken projects.

He also claimed that the previous BRS government had not sanctioned funds even for land acquisition for these projects.

Push for caste census

Revanth said Telangana had conducted a caste census for the first time in 100 years and urged the Centre to undertake a similar exercise with a column for OBCs alongside the Census 2027.

He suggested that the PAC adopt a resolution seeking a caste census and that TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud write to the prime minister on the issue.

Welcoming new AICC Telangana in-charge BM Sandeep Kumar, Revanth thanked Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for appointing him.