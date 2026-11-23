HYDERABAD: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday alleged that Andhra Pradesh had initiated the Palnadu Water Grid scheme in 2022, during the tenures of K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, stating that a government order sanctioning Rs 1,580 crore under the Union government’s Jal Jeevan Mission had been issued that year.
Addressing the Congress Political Affairs Committee (PAC) and Advisory Committee meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, Revanth claimed that the Pothireddypadu project was initiated when the BRS was in power and that the AP government had taken up projects during the same period.
“Andhra Pradesh has not taken up a single project since the Congress came to power in Telangana,” he said, referring to water-sharing disputes with the neighbouring state.
He alleged that former chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had signed an agreement for 299 tmcft of water, on the basis of which AP had undertaken projects.
He also claimed that the previous BRS government had not sanctioned funds even for land acquisition for these projects.
Push for caste census
Revanth said Telangana had conducted a caste census for the first time in 100 years and urged the Centre to undertake a similar exercise with a column for OBCs alongside the Census 2027.
He suggested that the PAC adopt a resolution seeking a caste census and that TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud write to the prime minister on the issue.
Welcoming new AICC Telangana in-charge BM Sandeep Kumar, Revanth thanked Congress Parliamentary Party chairperson Sonia Gandhi, party president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi for appointing him.
El Nino: Revanth seeks Centre’s aid
Expressing concern over El Nino and its impact on agriculture, Revanth said inadequate rainfall was affecting crop prospects and urged farmers to opt for crops that require less water.
He said the state had adequate foodgrain stocks and had managed to supply power to farmers even when demand touched 20,000 MW during the monsoon, helping protect standing crops.
He said nearly 100 countries were facing El Nino-related difficulties, while neighbouring Maharashtra and Karnataka were also experiencing drought-like conditions.
Telangana would have to ensure drinking water supply for the next eight months, and water stored in irrigation projects might have to be diverted for drinking purposes, the chief minister added.
Estimating that Rs 30,000 crore would be needed to tackle the situation, Revanth sought financial assistance from the Centre and urged the PAC to adopt resolutions demanding support.
‘SIR could lead to large-scale voter deletions’
The chief minister expressed concern over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging that it could lead to large-scale deletion of voters. Citing electoral data, he said India had 91 crore voters against a population of 130 crore in 2019, while the voter count stood at 97.5 crore against a population of 140 crore in 2024.
He alleged that around 13 crore names had already been deleted and claimed the exercise could result in up to 20 crore voters being removed. Dalits, Adivasis and women were particularly vulnerable to exclusion, he said, adding that migration was among the reasons cited for deleting names.
Accusing the BJP-led Union government of using SIR to remove voters instead of ensuring the inclusion of all eligible citizens, Revanth claimed that 71 lakh voters had been kept aside in Telangana.
He urged Congress Booth Level Officers to remain vigilant, alleging that names were being deleted mechanically, even when surnames did not match correctly.
He called on party leaders to monitor electoral rolls continuously instead of waiting until elections, and alleged that the BJP was creating two categories of citizens, those with voting rights and those without, potentially reducing sections of the population to second-class citizens.
‘Praja Balam’ outreach from Sankranti
Revanth also announced a five-month public outreach programme, Praja Balam, beginning with Sankranti to strengthen the party’s connect with people.
Revanth tells leaders to focus on villages, jobs
Revanth urged leaders to visit every village and ensure people had access to employment opportunities, assuring them that funds would not be a constraint. He further addressed concerns over public statements by party MLAs and reiterated the Congress’s commitment to returning to power.
The chief minister said he would fully follow the party high command’s directions, asserting that retaining power was essential to ensuring the welfare of party workers