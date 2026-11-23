HYDERABAD: Amid growing dissidence within the ruling Telangana Congress, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday cautioned party leaders that their conduct and speeches were being closely monitored.
“We will assess everyone’s contribution at the time of elections. We recognise those who work hard. We also remember those who work hard to undermine the party.
We will certainly remember them. If you remain within the party line, positions will come to your doorstep automatically,” Revanth said.
Addressing an extensive meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Revanth said the party had given positions to 65 people who had worked in various affiliated wings.
“It is a misconception that positions can be secured merely by making rounds of Gandhi Bhavan or Delhi. You need not go to Delhi. You must go to villages, tribal hamlets and the homes of the poor.
Only those who stand by the poor and become their trusted companions can emerge as Congress leaders. Positions are earned through commitment to the party and hard work,” he said.
Carry Cong flag with pride, make Rahul PM: Revanth
Revanth said the party had complete information about what leaders said in public and what they discussed behind closed doors. He, however, said that a performance assessment would be carried out once every five years.
The chief minister expressed confidence that the Congress would retain power after the 2029 Assembly elections by securing one crore votes and winning around 90 Assembly seats.
He also listed the schemes launched by the Congress government in the state over the last three years.
On nominated posts, he said leaders who were currently disappointed would receive recognition in the future.
Stating that Telangana had always stood by the Congress during difficult times, Revanth called upon party workers to stand firmly behind Leader of the Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi as well.
“Let us carry the Congress flag with pride and work together to make Rahul the prime minister,” he told party leaders.
Earlier, at the PCC Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting, four resolutions were adopted, including one welcoming newly appointed AICC Telangana in-charge BM Sandeep and another thanking outgoing in-charge Meenakshi Natarajan.
The PAC decided to write to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging the Centre to provide financial assistance of Rs 30,000 crore to Telangana to mitigate the impact of drought and declare it a national disaster.
The PAC also called for a separate column for OBC caste enumeration in the 2027 Census to ensure an accurate count of Other Backward Classes (OBCs).
Meanwhile, belligerent Munugode MLA Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy once again took to social media on Sunday, making it clear that he was not prepared to step back.
“My journey will not stop. My struggle will not end. I will never take a step back when it comes to fighting for the people!” he posted.