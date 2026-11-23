HYDERABAD: Amid growing dissidence within the ruling Telangana Congress, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Sunday cautioned party leaders that their conduct and speeches were being closely monitored.

“We will assess everyone’s contribution at the time of elections. We recognise those who work hard. We also remember those who work hard to undermine the party.

We will certainly remember them. If you remain within the party line, positions will come to your doorstep automatically,” Revanth said.

Addressing an extensive meeting of the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC), Revanth said the party had given positions to 65 people who had worked in various affiliated wings.

“It is a misconception that positions can be secured merely by making rounds of Gandhi Bhavan or Delhi. You need not go to Delhi. You must go to villages, tribal hamlets and the homes of the poor.

Only those who stand by the poor and become their trusted companions can emerge as Congress leaders. Positions are earned through commitment to the party and hard work,” he said.