HYDERABAD: Newly appointed AICC Telangana in-charge BM Sandeep Kumar called on Congress leaders and workers to remain united and work collectively to strengthen the party in Telangana and nationally.

Addressing the Political Affairs Committee (PAC) meeting at Gandhi Bhavan, he said the party’s victory in the state was the result of leaders working together, recalling that Congress won 64 Assembly seats and subsequently triumphed in all byelections.

Sandeep noted that the government was implementing welfare schemes and development programmes despite drought conditions triggered by El Nino. While accusing the BJP-led Union government of failing to extend adequate assistance to Telangana, he said the state was continuing to address public needs and tackle drought.

He urged party leaders to work with renewed vigour to secure a bigger mandate in the next elections, saying Telangana’s Congress government was an inspiration for the country.

Sandeep acknowledged the efforts of previous AICC state in-charges in strengthening the party and called on leaders to work towards making Rahul Gandhi the prime minister after the next Lok Sabha elections.

Referring to Sonia Gandhi’s book Belonging: A Journey of Love, he said it had received considerable attention across the country. He also recalled the sacrifices of Sonia and the martyrdom of former prime ministers Indira and Rajiv Gandhi.