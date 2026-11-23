HANAMKONDA: Accusing the Congress government of betraying people by failing to fulfil its electoral promises, BRS working president KT Rama Rao claimed that 4.71 lakh existing pension beneficiaries had been dropped, while only 4.63 lakh new pensions were sanctioned.

He questioned the government’s claims of expanding social security and sought answers on its promise of Rs 4,000 monthly pensions for senior citizens.

Participating in the Jana Chaitanya Sabha at Kakatiya Degree College (KDC) Ground in Hanamkonda on Sunday, Rama Rao expressed confidence that BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao would return as chief minister in 2028, saying the countdown to the Congress government’s exit had begun.

He said Telangana needed KCR’s leadership to restore development, welfare and the state’s self-respect, and urged people to deliver a decisive mandate against the Congress and BJP in the upcoming Graduates’ MLC and municipal corporation elections.

On women’s welfare, Rama Rao said the government had failed to implement its promise of `2,500 monthly assistance for 36 months, leaving each eligible woman with `85,500 in pending payments.

‘Development in Warangal has been stalled’

Highlighting the BRS government’s development record, Rama Rao said six government medical colleges were established in the erstwhile Warangal district, major IT companies were brought to Madikonda IT Park, and investments were attracted to Kakatiya Mega Textile Park.