ADILABAD: With winter here, the forests and wetlands of the Kawal Tiger Reserve are hosting seasonal visitors from across Asia, with forest officials recording five migratory bird species in the Jannaram Forest Division over the past few days.

The species include Siberian Stonechat, Red-headed Bunting, Olive-backed Pipit, Garganey and Northern Pintail. Forest officials and members of the Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society recently conducted a survey to identify and document the birds.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, M Ram Mohan, Forest Divisional Officer, Jannaram, and Dr Venkat Anagandhula, wildlife researcher and coordinator of the Hyderabad Tiger Conservation Society, spoke about the winter bird sightings and the need for collaborative efforts to document the reserve’s avian diversity.

The Red-headed Bunting, a sparrow-sized bird with a reddish-brown head and yellow body, breeds in Central Asia and migrates to the Indian subcontinent during winter. It inhabits scrublands, grasslands and agricultural landscapes, feeding on seeds, grains and insects.

The Olive-backed Pipit, identifiable by its olive-brown upper parts and streaked breast, breeds across the Himalayan region and northern and eastern Asia. It migrates towards southern Asia during winter and inhabits woodland edges, forest clearings and scrublands.

The Siberian Stonechat arrives in Telangana from its breeding grounds in Siberia and Central and Northern Asia. Males have dark heads, orange breasts and white patches, while females are brown. The species feeds mainly on insects.

The Garganey and Northern Pintail are migratory ducks that visit wetlands during winter. Both feed on aquatic plants, seeds and small invertebrates.

The seasonal sightings underline the importance of systematic bird surveys and long-term documentation to understand migration patterns, species distribution and habitat use in the Kawal landscape. Collaborative efforts involving forest officials, researchers and conservation organisations can contribute to these efforts, said Anagandhula.