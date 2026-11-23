HYDERABAD: Four members of a family, including three women and an autorickshaw driver, were killed after their vehicle collided with a truck at an S-shaped curve between Ananthagiri Gutta and Bugga Rameswaram in Vikarabad district on Sunday morning.

The deceased were identified as Harijana Nagesh (30), his sister Saritha (35), Chandramma (60) and Parvathamma (55), all residents of Pendlimadugu village.

According to the police, the four were travelling in a hired autorickshaw from Pendlimadugu to Kerelli village around 9 am to obtain herbal medicine for leg pain suffered by Chandramma and Parvathamma.

At the S-shaped curve, the auto-rickshaw collided with a truck. The impact pushed the auto under the truck’s wheels, killing all four on the spot.

Vikarabad police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to the government hospital in Marpalle for postmortem examination.

The truck, registered in Dhone in Kurnool district, was moved to the police station.