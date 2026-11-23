HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said no person should lose a child because they cannot afford medical treatment, stressing that access to healthcare was every child’s birthright.
Speaking at ‘Hyderabad’s Game Changers - 2026’, organised by Heal-a-Child Foundation in Madhapur on Sunday, he lauded the organisation’s journey, which began in 2010 intending to help a newborn. Since then, it has saved 2,400 children, he said.
Kishan particularly appreciated the foundation’s support for premature and newborn babies requiring expensive neonatal intensive care (NICU) treatment. He also commended its financial transparency, noting that 99% of donations went directly towards hospital bills.
He praised industrialists who had come forward to help save 250 children. The fundraising initiative also launched a book documenting success stories of 25 prominent organisations in Hyderabad. He said wealth acquired through business gained true meaning when shared for the welfare of society, adding that few things were more rewarding than seeing the happiness of parents whose children had been saved.
Kishan Reddy said development under the Union government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi also meant ensuring healthcare for poor families and saving children’s lives.
He cited the Ayushman Bharat scheme, launched in 2018, which provides free treatment of up to Rs 5 lakh. As of June 2026, the scheme had recorded more than 12.69 crore hospital admissions, he said.
He described extending Ayushman Bharat to all senior citizens aged 70 and above as a historic decision and said national development was not the achievement of any one political party or government, but reflected the self-respect of 140 crore Indians.
Union Minister seeks star power to fight drug menace
Union Minister G Kishan Reddy has sought actor Prabhas’ support for the Centre’s ‘Nasha Mukt Bharat’ campaign, inviting him to participate in the ‘Hyderabad Walks-Nasha Mukt Bharat’ programme.
He said film stars could play a key role in combating drug abuse among youth, adding that Prabhas’ massive fan following could help steer young people away from drugs. “The goal of a drug-free nation will materialise only with a joint effort when prominent personalities and people collaborate,” Kishan added.