HYDERABAD: Union Coal and Mines Minister G Kishan Reddy said no person should lose a child because they cannot afford medical treatment, stressing that access to healthcare was every child’s birthright.

Speaking at ‘Hyderabad’s Game Changers - 2026’, organised by Heal-a-Child Foundation in Madhapur on Sunday, he lauded the organisation’s journey, which began in 2010 intending to help a newborn. Since then, it has saved 2,400 children, he said.

Kishan particularly appreciated the foundation’s support for premature and newborn babies requiring expensive neonatal intensive care (NICU) treatment. He also commended its financial transparency, noting that 99% of donations went directly towards hospital bills.

He praised industrialists who had come forward to help save 250 children. The fundraising initiative also launched a book documenting success stories of 25 prominent organisations in Hyderabad. He said wealth acquired through business gained true meaning when shared for the welfare of society, adding that few things were more rewarding than seeing the happiness of parents whose children had been saved.