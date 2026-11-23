HYDERABAD: Prescribing medication for fever, administering antibiotics for viral infections and giving steroid injections without proper medical indications — such practices persist even as the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) intensifies its crackdown on unqualified practitioners running clinics across the state.

Between January and November 2026, the council registered around 600-700 cases against quacks across the state, including more than 300 in Hyderabad, according to TGMC. The council estimates that nearly 50,000 unqualified practitioners are operating across Telangana, with a substantial number in Hyderabad and its surrounding districts.

Inspections during this period exposed violations in several districts, including Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Kamareddy and Mahbubnagar. On May 9, the council booked 11 quacks in Nizamabad. Subsequent inspections in Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy led to the identification of 12 unauthorised clinics and first-aid centres.

In July, four establishments in Alwal were inspected, where individuals were found providing allopathic treatment without the required qualifications or authorisation. Surprise inspections in Hyderabad in September also exposed unauthorised medical practice at clinics and hospitals. At Sai Ganesh First Aid Centre, an individual disclosed that he had completed Intermediate, while the person operating Bhaskar Clinic reportedly held a BA degree, TGMC said.