HYDERABAD: Prescribing medication for fever, administering antibiotics for viral infections and giving steroid injections without proper medical indications — such practices persist even as the Telangana Medical Council (TGMC) intensifies its crackdown on unqualified practitioners running clinics across the state.
Between January and November 2026, the council registered around 600-700 cases against quacks across the state, including more than 300 in Hyderabad, according to TGMC. The council estimates that nearly 50,000 unqualified practitioners are operating across Telangana, with a substantial number in Hyderabad and its surrounding districts.
Inspections during this period exposed violations in several districts, including Hyderabad, Nizamabad, Nagarkurnool, Wanaparthy, Kamareddy and Mahbubnagar. On May 9, the council booked 11 quacks in Nizamabad. Subsequent inspections in Nagarkurnool and Wanaparthy led to the identification of 12 unauthorised clinics and first-aid centres.
In July, four establishments in Alwal were inspected, where individuals were found providing allopathic treatment without the required qualifications or authorisation. Surprise inspections in Hyderabad in September also exposed unauthorised medical practice at clinics and hospitals. At Sai Ganesh First Aid Centre, an individual disclosed that he had completed Intermediate, while the person operating Bhaskar Clinic reportedly held a BA degree, TGMC said.
The enforcement drive continued in October, with four unauthorised clinics identified in Kamareddy for administering injections and antibiotics without the necessary qualifications. On October 2, council members inspected 12 establishments in Kalwakurthy and Amangal mandals, identifying alleged violations involving prescriptions, injections and medical treatment.
On November 7, five clinics in Kalwakurthy were inspected, following which FIRs were registered. Three more establishments were inspected in Mahbubnagar on November 11. The individuals found providing medical services held qualifications such as BA, Intermediate and Class 10, the council stated.
Speaking to TNIE, TGMC member Dr G Srinivas said unqualified practitioners prescribed antibiotics, steroids, painkillers, anti-diabetic, anti-hypertensive and antifungal medicines without proper investigations.
“Even patients with viral fever are being prescribed high-end antibiotics without determining whether the infection is bacterial or viral. This is a serious health concern,” he said.
Dr Srinivas warned that misuse could render commonly prescribed antibiotics ineffective, limiting treatment options for patients with bacterial infections. The council has also flagged the use of steroid injections such as dexamethasone and hydrocortisone, and painkillers such as diclofenac, without proper medical indications.