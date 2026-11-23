HYDERABAD: BJP state president N Ramchander Rao described the decade under Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “golden decade” for India’s economy, contrasting it with the UPA years, which he termed a “lost decade”. Citing a 7.1% growth rate, he said India was the world’s fastest-growing major economy.

Addressing party workers campaigning for the Mahbubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad and Warangal-Khammam-Nalgonda Graduates’ MLC elections on Sunday, Ramchander urged them to work hard to win both seats and reach out to intellectuals.

He said the IMF, World Bank, Moody’s and S&P Global had projected around 7% growth for India, compared with 2.3% for the US and 1.3% for Europe.

Ramchander claimed 50 crore people had been lifted out of poverty, arguing that ‘Garibi Hatao’ remained merely a slogan under Congress rule. He said extreme poverty had declined from 27.10% before 2014 to 2.6%, while retail inflation had fallen from 9.49% during the UPA period to 2.1%.

The BJP state president further said effective indirect tax rates under GST were around 9.5%, against 30-31% earlier, while income tax refunds were now processed within a week, compared with delays of up to eight months previously.

India ranked third in purchasing power parity, and its credit rating had improved, Ramchander added.

The BJP state president said it was unfortunate that while global leaders, including US President Donald J Trump, appreciated India’s economic growth, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi was describing the economy as “dead”.