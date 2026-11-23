HYDERABAD: Five districts in Telangana recorded 95.6% Pulse Polio coverage on Sunday, the first day of the programme, with 17,21,545 children below five years receiving polio drops against a target of 18,01,698.

The drive was conducted in Hyderabad, Rangareddy, Medchal, Sangareddy and Hanumakonda districts. Children were administered two drops of the bivalent Oral Polio Vaccine (bOPV) at designated booths, bus stations, railway stations and other transit points.

According to the Health Department, 16,83,380 children received the vaccine at polio booths, 21,369 at transit points and 16,796 through mobile teams. A total of 29,712 vaccinators participated in the programme. A door-to-door vaccination drive will be conducted on November 23 and 24 to cover children who missed the booth-based exercise. In GHMC limits, the drive will continue until November 25.

Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha appealed to parents to ensure that every child below five years receives the vaccine. He said Telangana had remained polio-free for 18 years.