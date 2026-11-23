HYDERABAD: In an ever-changing world, the nature of crime, particularly cyber crime, continues to evolve. Yet, its impact is often measured only in terms of financial losses. For victims, however, losing money is often just the beginning of a much deeper and prolonged ordeal.

Cyber fraud can leave behind emotional scars, strained family relationships, social humiliation and psychological trauma that take months or even years to heal. In some cases, the consequences are devastating, affecting entire families and, tragically, even claiming lives.

The impact of cybercrime does not begin and end with financial loss, nor is it confined to the individual targeted. The real ordeal often begins when victims realise they have been cheated. Many are left battling social stigma, mental distress and trauma long after the money is gone. For some families, the consequences continue to unfold for years.

“In my case, more than me, my two little kids were mentally disturbed,” said 46-year-old Vijay (name changed), whose mother died after allegedly being subjected to a digital arrest scam. Speaking to TNIE, he said the fraudsters kept his 76-year-old mother under prolonged mental stress and threatened her with criminal action. The ordeal, he alleged, took a severe toll on her health and culminated in a fatal cardiac arrest. She was a retired doctor.

Vijay said the family learnt about the fraud when they were in Kashi for religious rituals. His brother grew suspicious and alerted the family, following which they lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad cyber crime police. During the investigation, police arrested several persons allegedly involved in supplying mule bank accounts to the main fraudsters.