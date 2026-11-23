HYDERABAD: In an ever-changing world, the nature of crime, particularly cyber crime, continues to evolve. Yet, its impact is often measured only in terms of financial losses. For victims, however, losing money is often just the beginning of a much deeper and prolonged ordeal.
Cyber fraud can leave behind emotional scars, strained family relationships, social humiliation and psychological trauma that take months or even years to heal. In some cases, the consequences are devastating, affecting entire families and, tragically, even claiming lives.
The impact of cybercrime does not begin and end with financial loss, nor is it confined to the individual targeted. The real ordeal often begins when victims realise they have been cheated. Many are left battling social stigma, mental distress and trauma long after the money is gone. For some families, the consequences continue to unfold for years.
“In my case, more than me, my two little kids were mentally disturbed,” said 46-year-old Vijay (name changed), whose mother died after allegedly being subjected to a digital arrest scam. Speaking to TNIE, he said the fraudsters kept his 76-year-old mother under prolonged mental stress and threatened her with criminal action. The ordeal, he alleged, took a severe toll on her health and culminated in a fatal cardiac arrest. She was a retired doctor.
Vijay said the family learnt about the fraud when they were in Kashi for religious rituals. His brother grew suspicious and alerted the family, following which they lodged a complaint with the Hyderabad cyber crime police. During the investigation, police arrested several persons allegedly involved in supplying mule bank accounts to the main fraudsters.
The incident left the family deeply traumatised. Vijay said his two children, who were closely attached to their grandmother, were particularly affected.
“The school management told me that my elder son had attempted suicide at school. My younger son once wandered away from the group during a school excursion and sat alone on a hill. The teachers initially thought he was missing and searched for him for over an hour before finding him,” he said, with tears in his eyes.
The school management later informed Vijay that it had installed safety grills following the incident involving his elder son. The family was also advised to seek professional help for the children.
“I had to change my job, and my wife resigned from her job at a medical college. Both my children are studying at the same school and undergoing behavioural therapy,” he said.
Vijay said the family had noticed some improvement after the children began therapy. “More than me, my two sons were mentally disturbed. They were very attached to their grandmother. Fortunately, the school management says their behaviour has been improving after therapy. They are getting better,” he said.
He added that both he and his wife had been working before his mother’s death, as the children spent most of their time with their grandmother after school. Following the incident, his wife gave up her job to take care of the family and the children.
Vijay said his mother had been in good health, barring knee pain, and was particular about looking after herself. Despite being a doctor, she had little experience with online banking transactions.
Recalling how the fraudsters manipulated her, he said she walked nearly 1.5 km to a bank and transferred money even though she had never routinely carried out online transactions. Two days after the transfer, the fraudsters continued threatening her, accusing her of involvement in money laundering and linking her to a human trafficking case.
“Due to the continuous mental agony, threats and extortion by the perpetrators, my mother complained of severe chest pain and died of cardiac arrest,” Vijay stated in his police complaint.
Jurisdictional confusion delays complaint
While jurisdictional disputes between police stations are not uncommon, this case presented a different challenge. With a death involved and cyber crime at the centre of the allegations, there was confusion over whether the complaint should be registered at the local police station or the cyber crime police station.
Vijay said he initially approached the SR Nagar police station, where he was asked to lodge the complaint with the cyber crime police as the incident involved online fraud. However, when he approached the cyber crime police, he was directed back to the SR Nagar police station because the case involved a death.
“It took at least two days to lodge a complaint with the cyber crime police station. It was registered only after senior officials were informed,” Vijay said, adding, “No one else should have to go through what I faced.” The case was registered under Sections 66-C (identity theft) and 66-D (cheating by personation) of the Information Technology Act and Sections 111(2)(b) (organised crime), 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder), 308(2) (extortion), 318(4) (cheating), 319(2) (cheating by personation), 336(3) (forgery), 338 (forgery of specific legal instruments) and 340(2) (fraudulent use of an electronic record as genuine) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
Several persons allegedly involved in supplying mule accounts were arrested. Responding to allegations that police personnel had sent the complainant from one station to another instead of registering the case, a senior officer from the Hyderabad police commissionerate said such an approach would be wrong.
“If there is a cognisable offence, a case must be registered. Since this case involved both cyber crime and a death, the police should have registered it,” the officer said. “The police are public servants and cannot dictate terms in such situations. They should have registered a Zero FIR and transferred the case to the police station concerned if it did not fall under their jurisdiction,” the officer added.