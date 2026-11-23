HYDERABAD: What if the packaging around your food could be eaten too, leaving no plastic waste behind? Researchers at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, have developed a prototype of edible and biodegradable food packaging using whey, a nutrient-rich by-product of paneer and cheese production.
The innovation seeks to address two environmental concerns simultaneously: the accumulation of plastic packaging waste and the improper disposal of whey, which contributes to water pollution because of its high organic content.
The research was initiated by Dr Parul Thapar, former Assistant Professor of Food Science and Technology, in collaboration with Dr G Niharika, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Life Sciences at GITAM Hyderabad. Experimentation began around September 2023, and the team developed the prototype by February 2024. The idea was subsequently registered as a venture with support from the university’s Venture Development Centre (VDC).
Explaining how the idea emerged, Dr Parul said, “The researchers were exploring ways to convert underutilised food waste into value-added products. An online survey involving 110 respondents found that 50 per cent discarded whey generated during paneer or cheese preparation, while 32 per cent used it for kneading dough, 16 per cent consumed it as an energy drink and 2 per cent used it for cooking.
An idea clicked when we saw someone eating an ice cream cone. If a person can consume an ice cream cone, why not a packaging material? Why not an edible packaging film?”
The technology involves using microorganisms to ferment the lactose in whey into lactic acid, which is subsequently converted into polylactic acid (PLA) through polymerisation and condensation. Food-grade ingredients such as starch, chitosan and glycerol are also used to develop the film.
According to Dr Parul, most of the protein component of whey remains in the film, although some of it undergoes denaturation during drying. The finished edible film retains around 5-6 per cent of the original whey protein content and could make a small contribution to dietary protein intake when consumed along with food.
The prototype has demonstrated promising oxygen-barrier properties under dry conditions, helping limit oxygen penetration and associated enzymatic and browning reactions that affect food freshness. The researchers have also incorporated antimicrobial properties to restrict the growth of harmful microorganisms, potentially extending the shelf life of food products.
The team is exploring its use as a coating for fresh fruits and vegetables and as packaging for paneer, muffins and chocolate laminates. However, improving the material’s durability remains a major challenge. Its current tensile strength is around 22 megapascals (MPa), and the researchers aim to increase it to 40 MPa by incorporating food-grade protein-based conjugates. Improving its tensile strength and water-vapour barrier properties would allow the development of larger packaging formats and expand its potential applications.
On food safety and commercial suitability, Dr Niharika said, “Although whey is a food-derived material, its conversion into packaging does not automatically establish the safety of the final product.
The developed material must undergo appropriate microbiological, chemical and physical assessments, including evaluation of contaminants, storage stability and food-contact suitability. Its safety needs to be established before it is introduced for commercial applications.”
Highlighting concerns relating to lactose intolerance and milk-protein allergies, Dr Niharika said, “Even small quantities of residual milk proteins can pose a risk to individuals with milk-protein allergies. Lactose intolerance is a separate condition, and suitability depends on residual lactose content.”
“The success of sustainable food packaging should not be measured only by its ability to replace plastic, but also by its safety, functionality and suitability for consumers,” she added.
Dr Parul said preliminary interactions with quick-service restaurant operators, including Cafe Coffee Day and Keventers, indicated interest in exploring such packaging alternatives, particularly as businesses incur expenditure on collecting and disposing of packaging waste.
The researchers have filed a patent application, which has been published and is currently under examination for grant. A review paper on whey management has also been published. The team is awaiting financial support to take the prototype towards commercialisation.