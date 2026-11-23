HYDERABAD: What if the packaging around your food could be eaten too, leaving no plastic waste behind? Researchers at GITAM Deemed to be University, Hyderabad, have developed a prototype of edible and biodegradable food packaging using whey, a nutrient-rich by-product of paneer and cheese production.

The innovation seeks to address two environmental concerns simultaneously: the accumulation of plastic packaging waste and the improper disposal of whey, which contributes to water pollution because of its high organic content.

The research was initiated by Dr Parul Thapar, former Assistant Professor of Food Science and Technology, in collaboration with Dr G Niharika, Assistant Professor and Head of the Department of Life Sciences at GITAM Hyderabad. Experimentation began around September 2023, and the team developed the prototype by February 2024. The idea was subsequently registered as a venture with support from the university’s Venture Development Centre (VDC).

Explaining how the idea emerged, Dr Parul said, “The researchers were exploring ways to convert underutilised food waste into value-added products. An online survey involving 110 respondents found that 50 per cent discarded whey generated during paneer or cheese preparation, while 32 per cent used it for kneading dough, 16 per cent consumed it as an energy drink and 2 per cent used it for cooking.