HYDERABAD: Slamming the state government for selling lands in Neopolis, Gachibowli and other locations, BJP MP Eatala Rajender on Monday sought a thorough probe into the sale of these lands. “These lands should be used for public purposes,” he said.

The parliamentarian from Malkajgiri was speaking during a protest organised by the BJP Medchal-Malkajgiri urban district unit at Sangeeth Nagar in the Kukatpally Assembly constituency, demanding that the government immediately halt the auction of the HUDA Truck Park land.

Alleging that the Revanth Reddy dispensation was selling government lands like “real estate brokers”, he warned that indiscriminate sales would leave no land in Hyderabad even for burial grounds in the future.

Recalling his tenure as a legislator, he stated that when former chief minister of united Andhra Pradesh YS Rajasekhara Reddy attempted to hand over the same land to DLF, he had opposed the move.

The 19 acres allotted to DLF at that time remain vacant to this day, he said.