KCR succumbed to Naidu’s pressure: CM

Accusing the BRS of now making an issue of the scheme, Revanth said his government had approached the Krishna River Management Board as soon as the matter came to its notice, reaffirming its commitment to protect Telangana’s interests.

Revanth accused the BRS of compromising Telangana’s water interests even before the state’s formation, tracing the alleged concessions to the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government.

Recalling his tenure as a minister between 2004 and 2006, he said the expansion of Pothireddypadu canal’s capacity from 11,000 cusecs to 44,000 cusecs was approved during that period, when six TRS ministers were part of the Cabinet.

He accused Harish Rao of backing the diversion of Krishna water to Rayalaseema, pointing out that the BRS leader was inducted into the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cabinet despite never winning even a ward member election.

Revanth said Nayani Narasimha Reddy was the minister in charge of Kadapa at the time, alleging that Harish had repaid his political debt to YSR by supporting the Pothireddypadu expansion.

Turning to the BRS regime, Revanth alleged that KCR had agreed, under pressure from AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, to allocate 71% of Krishna water to Andhra Pradesh and 29% to Telangana. He claimed Telangana was entitled to 578 tmcft based on its geographical area.

He further said KCR had signed an agreement in the presence of Union Minister Uma Bharti, accepting 512 tmcft for Andhra Pradesh and 298.96 tmcft for Telangana.

Citing GO No. 482, issued on February 24, 2022, which allocated 0.22 tmcft to Prakasam district, Revanth alleged that the agreements enabled Andhra Pradesh to divert 11 tmcft of water daily.