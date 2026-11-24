HYDERABAD: Asserting that his government was taking all steps to protect Telangana’s rightful share of river waters, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Monday dismissed BRS allegations that the Congress had surrendered the state’s water rights to Andhra Pradesh, calling them an attempt to mislead people over the Palnadu Drinking Water Supply Scheme.
Speaking to reporters, Revanth said the Palnadu scheme was initiated in 2022, when K Chandrasekhar Rao and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy were chief ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, respectively.
“The BRS leaders are now misleading people, especially on the Palnadu scheme, as part of a planned campaign to tarnish the image of the Congress government,” he said.
Revanth noted that GO No 56 was issued on February 16, 2022, for the Rs 1,200 crore Palnadu project, which had a Rs 500 crore Central grant. The BRS government, Revanth said, had neither approached the Krishna River Management Board nor raised objections to the project with the Jal Jeevan Mission.
KCR succumbed to Naidu’s pressure: CM
Accusing the BRS of now making an issue of the scheme, Revanth said his government had approached the Krishna River Management Board as soon as the matter came to its notice, reaffirming its commitment to protect Telangana’s interests.
Revanth accused the BRS of compromising Telangana’s water interests even before the state’s formation, tracing the alleged concessions to the YS Rajasekhara Reddy government.
Recalling his tenure as a minister between 2004 and 2006, he said the expansion of Pothireddypadu canal’s capacity from 11,000 cusecs to 44,000 cusecs was approved during that period, when six TRS ministers were part of the Cabinet.
He accused Harish Rao of backing the diversion of Krishna water to Rayalaseema, pointing out that the BRS leader was inducted into the YS Rajasekhara Reddy Cabinet despite never winning even a ward member election.
Revanth said Nayani Narasimha Reddy was the minister in charge of Kadapa at the time, alleging that Harish had repaid his political debt to YSR by supporting the Pothireddypadu expansion.
Turning to the BRS regime, Revanth alleged that KCR had agreed, under pressure from AP Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, to allocate 71% of Krishna water to Andhra Pradesh and 29% to Telangana. He claimed Telangana was entitled to 578 tmcft based on its geographical area.
He further said KCR had signed an agreement in the presence of Union Minister Uma Bharti, accepting 512 tmcft for Andhra Pradesh and 298.96 tmcft for Telangana.
Citing GO No. 482, issued on February 24, 2022, which allocated 0.22 tmcft to Prakasam district, Revanth alleged that the agreements enabled Andhra Pradesh to divert 11 tmcft of water daily.
Telangana falling short of its share
Citing water utilisation figures, Revanth said Andhra Pradesh used 208.79 tmcft of Krishna water in 2023-24, against Telangana’s 119 TMC. Telangana’s utilisation rose to 285 tmcft in 2024-25 and stood at 268 tmcft in 2026, he said.
He further claimed that in 2027, Andhra Pradesh utilised 132 tmcft against Telangana’s 110 TMC. During the 2026-27 water year, Telangana had utilised only 45.44% of its share, he said. Revanth accused KCR of leaving several irrigation projects incomplete, including SLBC, Kalwakurthy, Nettampadu, Bhima and Palamuru-Rangareddy.
He said Andhra Pradesh’s water diversion capacity stood at 4.47 tmcft a day before Telangana’s formation, rising to 13.17 tmcft a day after KCR became chief minister, with new projects developed during his tenure.
Accusing KCR of neglecting Telangana’s irrigation projects while facilitating water diversion to AP, Revanth recalled the former chief minister hosting YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Pragathi Bhavan for a lavish feast. He alleged that Krishna water was handed over to AP during the meeting.
Revanth said his government was making every effort to utilise the maximum available Krishna water for Telangana, asserting that it would protect the state’s interests at every stage.