HYDERABAD: Ancient Jain inscriptions, sculptures and historic structures in Yenkapally village offer valuable insights into the region’s religious and cultural history.

However, documenting and conserving these lesser-known heritage resources remain crucial, experts said at a heritage awareness programme organised on Monday as part of World Heritage Week 2026.

The programme, organised by the INTACH Rangareddy Chapter in association with JBR Architecture College, Moinabad, focused on documenting the epigraphical heritage of Yenkapally and its Kalyani Chalukyan legacy.

Sriramoju Hara Gopal, president of Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam (KTCB) and the resource person for the programme, spoke about the historical significance of the ancient Jain inscriptions found in the village and their links to the Kalyani Chalukyan period.

He explained how these inscriptions provide insights into the prevalence of Jainism in the region, the establishment of Jain basadis, religious practices, land grants and the area’s cultural history.

He also highlighted the significance of Jain Tirthankara sculptures and stressed the need to document and conserve these lesser-known heritage resources.

Veda Kumar Manikonda, a member of the National Executive Committee and Governing Council of INTACH, New Delhi, explained the positioning of historic pillars in relation to surrounding water bodies, catchment areas and FTL boundaries.