WARANGAL: A four-month-old girl went missing from MGM Hospital, Warangal. The incident took place on November 21, 2026, and came to light on Tuesday morning when the Warangal Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Supervisor, P. Padmavathi, lodged a complaint at the Matawada police station.
The Warangal Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Supervisor, P. Padmavathi, suspects that the child's parents and relatives may have sold her and staged the incident as a case of kidnapping.
The four-month-old girl's parents were identified as G. Suman and G. Akhila, residents of Jammikunta Thanda in Kodakandla Mandal of Jangaon district. The couple have three daughters. Their third child, a four-month-old girl, went missing from MGM Hospital, Warangal.
Speaking to the Express, Warangal Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Supervisor P. Padmavathi said that on November 21, 2026, Akhila's elder sister, M. Vimala, informed the 1098 child helpline toll-free number that the girl child was missing from MGM Hospital, Warangal. The child helpline authorities immediately informed the Kothawada Sector Supervisor, P. Padmavathi.
Upon receiving the information, Warangal ICDS officials and Kothawada Supervisor P. Padmavathi, along with her team, rushed to MGM Hospital, Warangal. They began an investigation and found that Akhila's husband, Suman, and mother-in-law, Ammi, had switched off their mobile phones after the child went missing in the hospital. After switching on their phones on Monday night, Suman was informed by their relatives that, "My child, my wish, and I sold her."
During the inquiry, Akhila stated that she had come to the hospital along with her second daughter and third daughter, a four-month-old girl, due to her mother-in-law, Ammi, whose sugar level had increased and who had come to MGM Hospital, Warangal, for treatment on November 21.
When questioned about how the four-month-old girl went missing, she stated in her first statement that an unidentified person had sprinkled something on them, following which they immediately became unconscious in the hospital. After regaining consciousness, she noticed that her third daughter was missing.
The ICDS staff informed the four-month-old girl's mother, Akhila, to lodge a complaint at the Matawada police station.
Akhila refused to lodge a complaint. The ICDS staff questioned Akhila again, and she informed them in her second statement that her mother-in-law, Ammi, had told her a week ago that they would give the baby to someone.
When Akhila was at MGM Hospital, an unidentified woman gave her Rs 20 and asked her to purchase a packet of biscuits. She went to purchase the biscuits and, upon returning, found that both the woman and her four-month-old baby were missing.
The Warangal ICDS Supervisor, P. Padmavathi, lodged a complaint at the Matawada police station. Speaking to the Express, Matawada Inspector N. Karunakar stated that a case had been registered and an investigation was underway, he said.