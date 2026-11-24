WARANGAL: A four-month-old girl went missing from MGM Hospital, Warangal. The incident took place on November 21, 2026, and came to light on Tuesday morning when the Warangal Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Supervisor, P. Padmavathi, lodged a complaint at the Matawada police station.

The Warangal Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Supervisor, P. Padmavathi, suspects that the child's parents and relatives may have sold her and staged the incident as a case of kidnapping.

The four-month-old girl's parents were identified as G. Suman and G. Akhila, residents of Jammikunta Thanda in Kodakandla Mandal of Jangaon district. The couple have three daughters. Their third child, a four-month-old girl, went missing from MGM Hospital, Warangal.

Speaking to the Express, Warangal Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Supervisor P. Padmavathi said that on November 21, 2026, Akhila's elder sister, M. Vimala, informed the 1098 child helpline toll-free number that the girl child was missing from MGM Hospital, Warangal. The child helpline authorities immediately informed the Kothawada Sector Supervisor, P. Padmavathi.

Upon receiving the information, Warangal ICDS officials and Kothawada Supervisor P. Padmavathi, along with her team, rushed to MGM Hospital, Warangal. They began an investigation and found that Akhila's husband, Suman, and mother-in-law, Ammi, had switched off their mobile phones after the child went missing in the hospital. After switching on their phones on Monday night, Suman was informed by their relatives that, "My child, my wish, and I sold her."