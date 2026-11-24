HYDERABAD: About 150 companies from the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics sectors, including Adobe, Sony, and Ubisoft, will participate in the India Joy Conclave to be organised as part of the Invest Telangana Global Summit.

Around 1,500 CEOs, managing directors, investors and ambassadors from various countries have already confirmed their participation in the summit and another 1,500 representatives from the industry are also expected to attend the event.

During a review meeting held here on Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the officials to make comprehensive arrangements for the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 to be organised at the Young India Skills University in the Bharat Future City from December 7 to 9.

Stating that the event is being designed as the largest multi-sectoral expo, covering an area of 80,000 square metres, the chief minister gave specific instructions to officials concerned to organise the Raksha Expo, India Joy, a startup pavilion, Pharma & Life Sciences Expo, an exhibition on agriculture and allied sectors, a Telangana pavilion, an education expo, and a climate conclave.

It may be mentioned here that arrangements are also being made to welcome the general public and enthusiasts to the global summit from December 10 to 13.

The summit is being organised with a focus on investments, industries, modern technology, innovations, and employment opportunities. Over 1,000 companies from various sectors are expected to participate in the events.