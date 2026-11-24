HYDERABAD: About 150 companies from the animation, visual effects, gaming and comics sectors, including Adobe, Sony, and Ubisoft, will participate in the India Joy Conclave to be organised as part of the Invest Telangana Global Summit.
Around 1,500 CEOs, managing directors, investors and ambassadors from various countries have already confirmed their participation in the summit and another 1,500 representatives from the industry are also expected to attend the event.
During a review meeting held here on Monday, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy directed the officials to make comprehensive arrangements for the Invest Telangana Global Summit 2026 to be organised at the Young India Skills University in the Bharat Future City from December 7 to 9.
Stating that the event is being designed as the largest multi-sectoral expo, covering an area of 80,000 square metres, the chief minister gave specific instructions to officials concerned to organise the Raksha Expo, India Joy, a startup pavilion, Pharma & Life Sciences Expo, an exhibition on agriculture and allied sectors, a Telangana pavilion, an education expo, and a climate conclave.
It may be mentioned here that arrangements are also being made to welcome the general public and enthusiasts to the global summit from December 10 to 13.
The summit is being organised with a focus on investments, industries, modern technology, innovations, and employment opportunities. Over 1,000 companies from various sectors are expected to participate in the events.
Given the anticipated large number of attendees, Revanth Reddy suggested implementing facial recognition technology to ensure seamless entry and a hassle-free experience for all delegates.
Summit to showcase history and culture
Revanth Reddy said that the arrangements should reflect Telangana’s history and culture. The architectural craftsmanship of the Kakatiya dynasty, designs inspired by the toranas (archways) at the Sammakka Sarakka and Somasila temples, Nirmal paintings, products with Geographical Indication (GI) tags, the state’s handloom traditions, overall development and future initiatives such as the Gandhi Sarovar project would be showcased at the summit venue.
As part of the Raksha Expo, special events would be held on December 7 to mark Armed Forces Flag Day. The chief minister suggested providing an opportunity for students from government schools and welfare hostels to witness the air show and other scheduled programmes.
As part of the Tribal Summit, groups representing indigenous communities from India and various other countries will present cultural performances. The Climate Conclave will feature addresses by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev, representatives from the United Nations and various global experts.
A round-table meeting on investments in the “green economy” will be part of the sessions. As part of the Education Conclave, exhibitions featuring the UK Pavilion, European Pavilion, and prestigious universities will be organised.
Additionally, stalls are being set up to facilitate interactions between international guests and representatives from prominent educational institutions.
Special discussion on ‘Schools of the Future’
Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will participate in a special discussion on “Schools of the Future” with international educationists and experts on December 7. The following day, he will take part in a discussion on “Reforms for Educational Institutions.”