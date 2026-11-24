HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court on Monday dismissed a batch of criminal petitions filed by representatives of fertility centres and doctors accused of involvement in illegal human egg harvesting, who had sought anticipatory bail in multiple FIRs registered at various police stations in Hyderabad.

Justice Narsing Rao Nandikonda, while pronouncing the operative portions of the order in open court, observed that the scope of consideration in anticipatory bail petitions was limited and that all aspects of the allegations could not be examined at the investigation stage.

Expressing concern over allegations that women brought from different states were confined in hostels and subjected to illegal egg extraction, the judge questioned whether agencies procuring women for such procedures had complied with statutory requirements.

The petitions were filed by several doctors, including Dr Pratik Anil Gaglani of Oasis Fertility Centre, operated by M/s Sadguru Healthcare Services Pvt. Ltd., Hyderabad, and doctors associated with other hospitals.