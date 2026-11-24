HYDERABAD: The Indiramma Towers being built by the Telangana Housing Board have received RERA approvals. Housing Board vice-chairman VP Gautam received the approval certificates from RERA chairman Srinivasa Raju.

According to Gautam, this was the first time that government-initiated housing projects have received such recognition.

It may be recalled that the Housing Board has decided to construct one lakh houses across Greater Hyderabad under this scheme. As part of the first phase, approximately 12,000 houses are being constructed as pilot projects in 20 Assembly constituencies.

Gautam said that obtaining RERA approvals for these projects marks an important milestone in the history of the board.

The government has announced that it will provide land free of cost for these projects and rregister the corresponding undivided share of land in the names of beneficiaries.

It has committed to completing the construction of these housing units within a year.

“RERA approvals play a crucial role in providing legal validity to all such assurances made by the government. They instil confidence among beneficiaries and help beneficiaries secure bank loans faster,” he added.