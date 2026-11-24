SANGAREDDY/HYDERABAD: Drinking water supply from the Singur project to Hyderabad and bulk water supply to industries in Sangareddy district are likely to stop after December 20, as the reservoir’s storage dwindles. Officials said the remaining 1.99 tmcft could sustain supplies only until then, provided the water was used judiciously.
The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is making alternative arrangements to bring an additional 40 million gallons per day (MGD) of Godavari water to the city.
The diversion is expected to ease the shortage in areas dependent on Singur-Manjeera sources, particularly western Hyderabad, and support industries and pollution-affected villages in Patancheru.
Major institutions and industries in Sangareddy district, including IIT Hyderabad, the Ordnance Factory, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BHEL, depend on dedicated pipelines for their water requirements.
After Singur supplies stop, Godavari water is expected to be diverted to these institutions and industries and to pollution-affected villages in Patancheru.
Other areas may have to depend on tankers, said Ramakrishna, General Manager of the Manjeera Reservoir, Sangareddy Division.
The government has initially permitted 20 MGD of Godavari water for Patancheru and agreed to increase the supply to 40 MGD if required, Ramakrishna said.
A similar situation arose in 2019, when the Singur project dried up, exposing the foundation stone and remnants of villages submerged during the reservoir’s construction. Godavari water brought from Yellampally to Hyderabad was then diverted to Patancheru through a dedicated pipeline.
Officials attributed the current shortage to the lack of substantial inflows into the Manjeera catchment, including from upstream Karnataka. In 2025, nearly 300 tmcft of floodwater reached Singur, but most of it was released downstream as part of project safety measures.
Only 16 tmcft was retained, before another 8 tmcft was released ahead of the resumption of works. Officials had expected rainfall to replenish the reservoir by around 4 tmcft and help meet summer requirements.
Contingency arrangements
HMWSSB is in the final stages of arrangements to bring an additional 40 MGD of surplus Godavari water to Greater Hyderabad. The supply is expected to offset nearly 50% of the deficit in areas dependent on Singur-Manjeera sources, particularly western Hyderabad, which has more than three lakh water connections.
The interconnection of the 1,600-mm Mission Bhagiratha-HMWSSB pipeline, which will carry Godavari water from Mallannasagar to the Ghanpur Master Balancing Reservoir (MBR), has been completed.
However, Mission Bhagiratha is yet to finish a few pipeline stretches, junction works and final connections.
HMWSSB Managing Director K Ashok Reddy and Mission Bhagiratha Engineer-in-Chief Kripakar Reddy recently inspected the works and directed officials to expedite them.
Officials said the pending works would be completed within two days, allowing trial runs to begin this week. HMWSSB has completed the junction works at Ghanpur MBR.
The project was initially scheduled for completion by November 15 but was delayed after extensive rock formations were encountered along a 150-metre stretch through a forest area.
The additional supply is expected to strengthen Hyderabad’s water network during periods of stress on existing sources.