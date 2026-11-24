SANGAREDDY/HYDERABAD: Drinking water supply from the Singur project to Hyderabad and bulk water supply to industries in Sangareddy district are likely to stop after December 20, as the reservoir’s storage dwindles. Officials said the remaining 1.99 tmcft could sustain supplies only until then, provided the water was used judiciously.

The Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (HMWSSB) is making alternative arrangements to bring an additional 40 million gallons per day (MGD) of Godavari water to the city.

The diversion is expected to ease the shortage in areas dependent on Singur-Manjeera sources, particularly western Hyderabad, and support industries and pollution-affected villages in Patancheru.

Major institutions and industries in Sangareddy district, including IIT Hyderabad, the Ordnance Factory, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and BHEL, depend on dedicated pipelines for their water requirements.

After Singur supplies stop, Godavari water is expected to be diverted to these institutions and industries and to pollution-affected villages in Patancheru.