Govt asked to explain PACS without polls
The Telangana High Court has sought an explanation from the state government for continuing with non-official Persons-in-Charge (PoC) committees in Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS) instead of holding elections.
Justice NV Shravan Kumar, while hearing eight separate petitions filed by Sridhar Reddy and others from Jogulamba Gadwal district, directed the government to file counter-affidavits stating when PACS elections were last held after the formation of Telangana in 2014 and what steps had since been taken to conduct fresh elections.
The petitioners challenged GO Rt No. 757 dated October 28, 2026, through which the government removed the existing Person-in-Charge chairman and committee members of the Kalugotla Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society in Undavelli mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district and appointed the sixth respondent in their place.
The petitioners contended that the appointment was illegal, violated the principles of natural justice and contravened the Telangana Cooperative Societies Act, 1964, as well as Article 14 of the Constitution.
They sought quashing of the government order, restoration of the earlier committee and directions to conduct elections in accordance with law. Directing the government to file counter-affidavits within two weeks, the judge posted the matter to December 2.
25 yrs on, encounter victim’s wife gets Rs 2L
The Telangana High Court has directed the state government to pay Rs 2 lakh compensation to a woman whose husband was killed in an alleged police encounter in Medak district in December 2001, holding that the police had failed to follow the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) guidelines governing encounter deaths.
Justice Suddala Chalapathi Rao passed the order on a writ petition filed by Ponna Venkatamma, wife of Balanarsaiah, who died in police firing at Chetla Thimmayapalli village in Chegunta mandal on December 11, 2001.
The petitioner alleged that her husband, a small farmer, was deliberately killed by the police and that the incident was subsequently portrayed as an exchange of fire with members of the outlawed People’s War Group.
She contended that the police registered a case against the alleged extremists, including her husband, but failed to register a case against the personnel involved in the firing.
The police maintained that Balanarsaiah was a member of the ‘Indupriyal Dalam’ and died when they retaliated in self-defence after the extremists opened fire.
The court observed that the state had failed to establish whether the inquiry was completed or produce any report supporting its claim of self-defence. It noted that the 1997 NHRC guidelines mandated registration of a cognizable case and an investigation by an independent agency.