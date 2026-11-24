Govt asked to explain PACS without polls

The Telangana High Court has sought an explanation from the state government for continuing with non-official Persons-in-Charge (PoC) committees in Primary Agricultural Cooperative Credit Societies (PACS) instead of holding elections.

Justice NV Shravan Kumar, while hearing eight separate petitions filed by Sridhar Reddy and others from Jogulamba Gadwal district, directed the government to file counter-affidavits stating when PACS elections were last held after the formation of Telangana in 2014 and what steps had since been taken to conduct fresh elections.

The petitioners challenged GO Rt No. 757 dated October 28, 2026, through which the government removed the existing Person-in-Charge chairman and committee members of the Kalugotla Primary Agricultural Cooperative Society in Undavelli mandal of Jogulamba Gadwal district and appointed the sixth respondent in their place.

The petitioners contended that the appointment was illegal, violated the principles of natural justice and contravened the Telangana Cooperative Societies Act, 1964, as well as Article 14 of the Constitution.

They sought quashing of the government order, restoration of the earlier committee and directions to conduct elections in accordance with law. Directing the government to file counter-affidavits within two weeks, the judge posted the matter to December 2.