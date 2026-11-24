HYDERABAD: Asking whether infiltrators should be allowed to remain on electoral rolls, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday questioned Rahul Gandhi’s stand on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).

Addressing the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ mahapadayatra in Karimnagar, Nabin accused Rahul of tarnishing India’s image abroad by indirectly advocating for the votes of infiltrators. “The INDIA bloc parties are taking up the cause of three crore infiltrators whose names have been removed from the electoral rolls.

Of the 13 crore voters the Congress claims to have been removed, three crore have died and six crore have shifted to other places. Should they have voting rights at two places?” he questioned.

Noting India’s economic progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nabin said the country had shed its earlier tag of being among the fragile five to emerge as the world’s fourth-largest economy.

He credited Modi’s leadership for the transformation, contrasting it with the country’s economic standing under previous governments.

Claiming that Telangana had become an ATM for the Congress, Nabin accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of neglecting the state. “Revanth has travelled 82 times to Delhi in the last 36 months instead of working for the people of the state. The state has become an ATM to fill the coffers of the Congress.