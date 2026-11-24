HYDERABAD: Asking whether infiltrators should be allowed to remain on electoral rolls, BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Monday questioned Rahul Gandhi’s stand on the Special Intensive Revision (SIR).
Addressing the ‘Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao’ mahapadayatra in Karimnagar, Nabin accused Rahul of tarnishing India’s image abroad by indirectly advocating for the votes of infiltrators. “The INDIA bloc parties are taking up the cause of three crore infiltrators whose names have been removed from the electoral rolls.
Of the 13 crore voters the Congress claims to have been removed, three crore have died and six crore have shifted to other places. Should they have voting rights at two places?” he questioned.
Noting India’s economic progress under Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Nabin said the country had shed its earlier tag of being among the fragile five to emerge as the world’s fourth-largest economy.
He credited Modi’s leadership for the transformation, contrasting it with the country’s economic standing under previous governments.
Claiming that Telangana had become an ATM for the Congress, Nabin accused Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy of neglecting the state. “Revanth has travelled 82 times to Delhi in the last 36 months instead of working for the people of the state. The state has become an ATM to fill the coffers of the Congress.
Nabin: Countdown for Congress govt’s exit has commenced
Nabin said the people of Telangana had voted out the previous government over corruption but never expected an even more corrupt government to take its place.
“The countdown for the Congress government in Telangana has begun,” he said, predicting that voters would teach Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy a lesson in the next elections.
Nabin credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi with ensuring that welfare benefits reached the poor directly, saying that earlier, only 15 paise of every rupee reached beneficiaries.
He accused the Opposition of spreading misinformation over issues such as SIR. He also expressed confidence in the realisation of Viksit Bharat and Nasha Mukt Bharat.
Nabin credited Telangana BJP leaders and cadres with mobilising crowds for the rally, claiming that the turnout across more than 200 locations nationwide was ten times that at Ramlila Maidan.
Minister of State Bandi Sanjay, hailing Nabin’s political journey and RSS background, praised his discipline and commitment. He dismissed Revanth’s claim that the Congress would win 90 seats in the next Assembly elections as a joke.
State BJP chief N Ramchander Rao accused the Congress of treating the Nehru family as the only alternative to rule the country, and said India made progress across sectors under Modi.
The procession began at Gandhi Chowk and ended nearly two hours later with the hoisting of the national flag at Kaman Circle.
BJP talking about democracy is laughable: Bhatti
Hyderabad: Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday suggested that the BJP and its national president Nitin Nabin stop making a mockery of themselves by holding “save democracy” rallies. “BJP talking about democracy is laughable.
It’s a mockery. The entire country knows it is the BJP which is trying to destabilise democracy in India. It is trying to weaken the Constitution and wants to change it,” Vikramarka said, adding: “They want to bring the whole country under their control.”