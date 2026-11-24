HYDERABAD: Forest beat officer Banoth Naveen, who died while trying to prevent wildlife poaching in Telangana, has been posthumously honoured with a national award for his contribution to wildlife protection and anti-poaching operations.

The award was conferred under the ‘Frontline Staff – Protection and Anti-Poaching’ category. Naveen’s wife and family members received the honour from Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav on Monday.

The 37-year-old was serving in the Palvancha forest range of Bhadradri Kothagudem district when he lost his life in the line of duty.

Acting on a tip-off about suspected poachers, he chased them through a reserve forest in Burgampahad mandal and came in contact with a live electric wire.

The forest range is known for frequent poaching of animals, including spotted deer, wild boars and monitor lizards, for meat.

The Centre selected Naveen for the national award in recognition of his efforts and commitment to wildlife protection. Forest Force chief Vinay Kumar attended the award presentation ceremony.