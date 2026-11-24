HYDERABAD: Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Monday said that financial assistance for the second phase of the Hyderabad Metro Rail was not within his ministry’s purview.

During an informal chat with reporters in New Delhi, the Union minister said that he was unaware of the proposed loan from the Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC) for the project.

It is to be noted that Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy had met Vaishnaw several times and submitted memoranda seeking approvals and financial assistance for Metro Phase II. He had also specifically requested the Centre to facilitate loans for the project.

Earlier, Revanth Reddy and Union Minister G Kishan Reddy had jointly discussed the proposed IRFC funding with Vaishnaw. However, on Monday, the Railway minister said that he had no information about either the Hyderabad Metro Phase-II project or the proposed financial assistance from IRFC.

When informed about Vaishnaw’s comments, Revanth Reddy blamed Kishan Reddy and BRS working president KT Rama Rao for stalling the Metro project.

The chief minister recalled that they engaged a consultant and were about to receive the funds through SBI Caps. “But it was deferred due to Kishan Reddy and Rama Rao,” he said.