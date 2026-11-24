ADILABAD: A second-year engineering student, Challa Sampath, died by suicide in his hostel room at Rajiv Gandhi University of Knowledge Technologies (RGUKT), Basara, in Nirmal district, on Monday, as he was allegedly addicted to online betting apps and had incurred huge financial losses.

According to a preliminary police inquiry, Sampath had allegedly lost huge amounts of money, including his scholarship funds, through online betting apps.

Sampath did not accompany other students to the mess for dinner on Monday night. When they returned, some students noticed him hanging from the ceiling fan through the window and immediately alerted the university management, which informed the police.

The campus doctor declared him dead. The body was shifted to the Area Hospital in Bhainsa for a postmortem examination, and his parents were informed.

Preliminary inquiries revealed that Sampath had discussed his betting-related debts with his brother. A day before the incident, his brother had transferred Rs 50,000 to him through UPI.

According to the information available, Sampath had initially invested Rs 10,000 in betting and received Rs 30,000 in return. Encouraged by the initial gains, he allegedly continued betting and eventually lost substantial amounts of money.

A brilliant student, Sampath had consistently secured good grades in his first and second years of the Pre-University Course (PUC) and the first year of engineering. He reportedly left behind a suicide note.

His parents alleged that he had developed an addiction to betting apps under the influence of his friends.

The Basara police registered a case and launched an investigation. Sampath hailed from Thangalapalli village in Siddipet district.

Engineering classes at the university had commenced only on the 19th of this month, as the management had extended the Dasara holidays due to water supply problems on the campus.