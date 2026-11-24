HYDERABAD: Newly appointed AICC in-charge for Telangana BM Sandeep on Monday said the Congress government and the party organisation in the state were functioning well, adding that the party would focus on strengthening its organisational structure over the next two years to win more seats in the next Assembly elections.
Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan after his first round of interactions with the state Congress leadership, Sandeep said he had held one-to-one discussions with the TPCC president, ministers, heads of frontal organisations, departments and cells, and District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.
“At present, both our government and the party organisation are functioning very well in Telangana. People across the state have welcomed the welfare schemes implemented by the Congress government, and there is a positive response from the public,” he said.
Sandeep said discussions focused on strengthening the party over the next two years and winning more seats than its current tally. “All our leaders are positive and united. We are collectively fighting against the corrupt BRS and the divisive forces of the BJP-RSS,” he said.
He also acknowledged the efforts of Meenakshi Natarajan, whom he replaced as state in-charge. The interactions also brought organisational concerns and coordination between the government and the party into focus.
Deputy Chief Minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said his discussions covered internal party matters, organisational strengthening and the government’s development and welfare programmes.
He expressed confidence that Sandeep’s experience in the Youth Congress would benefit the Telangana unit. Vikramarka maintained that the Congress was in a satisfactory position on internal discipline.
N Uttam Kumar Reddy underlined the contribution of traditional Congress leaders and grassroots workers to the party’s return to power. Describing Gandhi Bhavan as his second home, he recalled his long association with the party and said he had conveyed his suggestions to Sandeep.
He expressed confidence in a second consecutive term and called for long-serving workers, many of whom had not received their due over the past three years, to be recognised and rewarded.
Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy described his meeting with Sandeep as a formal interaction, given that the AICC in-charge was visiting Telangana for the first time. He said the discussions were confined to party matters and that no internal differences had been raised.
Thummala Nageswara Rao said his meeting was a courtesy call during which they discussed party affairs, government performance, welfare schemes and coordination among leaders. He expressed confidence that the Congress would retain power for a second consecutive term.
TPCC chief sets targets of 1 cr votes, 90 seats
TPCC president B Mahesh Kumar Goud announced that the Congress would work towards the target of “One crore votes, 90 seats”. He also announced a ‘Samvidhan Rally’ from Liberty Crossroads on November 26.
Venkat rules out anti-incumbency against Cong govt
Komatireddy Venkat Reddy ruled out anti-incumbency against the Congress government and predicted that the party would win 100 seats in the next Assembly elections.
He also said Congress candidates must win the Graduate MLC elections. Taking a dig at the BJP leadership’s proposed visits to Telangana, he questioned what Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Nitin Nabin and JP Nadda had done for the state.
DCC chiefs seek protocol positions
DCC presidents reportedly complained that ministers in their respective districts were not giving them adequate importance or involving them sufficiently in party activities.
They sought protocol positions for DCC presidents, citing the system in Karnataka, where district-level party functionaries are accommodated in official protocol arrangements.