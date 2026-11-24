HYDERABAD: Newly appointed AICC in-charge for Telangana BM Sandeep on Monday said the Congress government and the party organisation in the state were functioning well, adding that the party would focus on strengthening its organisational structure over the next two years to win more seats in the next Assembly elections.

Speaking at Gandhi Bhavan after his first round of interactions with the state Congress leadership, Sandeep said he had held one-to-one discussions with the TPCC president, ministers, heads of frontal organisations, departments and cells, and District Congress Committee (DCC) presidents.

“At present, both our government and the party organisation are functioning very well in Telangana. People across the state have welcomed the welfare schemes implemented by the Congress government, and there is a positive response from the public,” he said.

Sandeep said discussions focused on strengthening the party over the next two years and winning more seats than its current tally. “All our leaders are positive and united. We are collectively fighting against the corrupt BRS and the divisive forces of the BJP-RSS,” he said.

He also acknowledged the efforts of Meenakshi Natarajan, whom he replaced as state in-charge. The interactions also brought organisational concerns and coordination between the government and the party into focus.