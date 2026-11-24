HYDERABAD: The meeting of the three-member committee of the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB) on Monday remained inconclusive, with the committee deferring a decision on the allocation of drinking water between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh for the next three months.

Heated arguments broke out between officials of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana over drinking water indents, forcing the committee to adjourn its morning meeting for some time.

The committee reconvened in the evening, but the officials failed to reach a consensus, prompting them to defer the decision on water allocation.

Andhra Pradesh sought 19 tmcft of water, including 10 tmcft for the Krishna delta system, while Telangana sought 21 tmcft to meet its drinking water requirements until February 2027.

Arguing that Andhra Pradesh was a lower riparian state, the state’s officials sought water for the Krishna delta system. However, Telangana Engineer-in-Chief OV Ramesh Babu objected to the demand.

Ramesh Babu said that the Nagarjunasagar project (NSP) currently had a total available water storage of 45 tmcft. After deducting five tmcft towards evaporation losses and 15 tmcft earmarked for Hyderabad’s drinking water needs, the available water would be 25 tmcft.

This quantity was required to meet the drinking water needs of the NSP’s right and left canals, he explained.