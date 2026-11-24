HYDERABAD: Munugode MLA Komatireddy Raj Gopal Reddy and Jadcherla MLA Anirudh Reddy met AICC Telangana in-charge Sandeep late Monday night amid reports of differences within the Congress.

During the meeting, Sandeep asked the MLAs to bring their grievances directly to him or approach the party high command, but cautioned them against making public statements that could damage the party's image.

He assured Raj Gopal Reddy of a bright political future in the party and urged him to remain patient.

Raj Gopal Reddy reportedly offered suggestions on strengthening the Congress and returning to power in the next elections. He also discussed the government's welfare schemes and the prevailing situation within the party.

Anirudh Reddy clarified that he had never intended to make statements that would harm the party. He said his remarks were aimed at highlighting corruption and the need to release funds to constituencies. He also pointed out that TPCC president Mahesh Kumar Goud had spoken about corruption.

He maintained that his demand for funds was made with good intentions and was not directed against the party. He also denied making the alleged remark that someone would die if bills were not cleared.

Sandeep stressed the need for the Congress to win the next elections as well and asked the MLAs to raise their concerns directly with him instead of discussing them publicly.

Meanwhile, Sandeep is scheduled to meet several other party leaders on Tuesday as part of efforts to address grievances and strengthen coordination within the Telangana Congress.