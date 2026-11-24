HYDERABAD: Director General of Police CV Anand on Monday disbursed Rs 5.59 crore in pending cash rewards to 214 surrendered CPI (Maoist) cadres as part of the state government’s rehabilitation programme.
Addressing the media, he said 824 Maoists had surrendered in Telangana so far, including 754 from Chhattisgarh, 59 from Telangana, nine from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from Maharashtra and Odisha.
“Of the 824 surrendered cadres, cash rewards worth Rs 22.31 crore had been sanctioned to 755 persons. Of this, Rs 17.68 crore had been disbursed so far towards rewards and rehabilitation assistance to 659 surrendered cadres.
Each surrendered Maoist was initially given Rs 25,000 as immediate financial assistance, with the remaining benefits being released in phases based on eligibility,” he said.
The DGP further said the government was extending healthcare, housing and livelihood support to help the surrendered cadres reintegrate into society.
“The absence of Aadhaar cards had prevented several of them from opening bank accounts. The State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) had coordinated with Chhattisgarh Police to facilitate the process,” he said.
Anand also revealed that the government had issued 59 health protection cards, enabling beneficiaries to access free treatment.
“Arrangements are also being made to provide treatment at NIMS and also at hospitals in their respective regions. While houses have been sanctioned to 10 surrendered cadres from Telangana, another 49 would receive housing assistance,” he added.
According to the DGP, vocational training in carpentry, plumbing and electrical work is being provided to these surrendered Maoists based on individual interests.
The DGP, meanwhile, explained that the delay in extending benefits to some cadres was due to the remote areas they are currently residing in. “SIB officials are visiting their dwellings and collecting the necessary details,” he said.
‘Nine Maoist arms dumps unearthed this year’
On the security situation along the Telangana-Chhattisgarh border, DGP CV Anand said that nine Maoist arms dumps had been identified in the Karregutta region this year. Security forces had recovered 252 firearms, 359 BGL shells, four light machine guns and 48 AK-47 rifles from the dumps.
He appealed to the remaining three senior Maoist leaders to surrender, specifically urging Central Committee member Muppalla Laxman Rao alias Ganapathi to abandon the armed struggle and return to mainstream society.