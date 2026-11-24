HYDERABAD: Director General of Police CV Anand on Monday disbursed Rs 5.59 crore in pending cash rewards to 214 surrendered CPI (Maoist) cadres as part of the state government’s rehabilitation programme.

Addressing the media, he said 824 Maoists had surrendered in Telangana so far, including 754 from Chhattisgarh, 59 from Telangana, nine from Andhra Pradesh, and one each from Maharashtra and Odisha.

“Of the 824 surrendered cadres, cash rewards worth Rs 22.31 crore had been sanctioned to 755 persons. Of this, Rs 17.68 crore had been disbursed so far towards rewards and rehabilitation assistance to 659 surrendered cadres.

Each surrendered Maoist was initially given Rs 25,000 as immediate financial assistance, with the remaining benefits being released in phases based on eligibility,” he said.

The DGP further said the government was extending healthcare, housing and livelihood support to help the surrendered cadres reintegrate into society.

“The absence of Aadhaar cards had prevented several of them from opening bank accounts. The State Intelligence Bureau (SIB) had coordinated with Chhattisgarh Police to facilitate the process,” he said.

Anand also revealed that the government had issued 59 health protection cards, enabling beneficiaries to access free treatment.