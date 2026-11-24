HYDERABAD: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy will formally launch the distribution of one crore Indiramma sarees to one crore women at Achampet in Nagarkurnool district on November 26.

As part of the Indira Mahila Shakti programme, the State government is presenting sarees to women for the second time. The sarees will be distributed to 65 lakh women in rural areas and 35 lakh women in urban areas across Telangana.

The sarees have been specially designed in an attractive parrot-green colour, keeping women's preferences in mind. Priority has been given to quality and durability, officials said on Tuesday.

Two varieties of sarees have been prepared, featuring modern designs as well as traditional styles to suit different preferences. The government will distribute 95 lakh polyester sarees measuring 6.30 metres in length and five lakh poly-cotton sarees measuring nine metres.

The sarees have been woven by handloom weavers from various districts across the state. Through this initiative, the government aims not only to present sarees to women but also to provide livelihood opportunities to handloom weavers.

All women aged 18 years and above belonging to families holding ration cards are eligible to receive the sarees. The distribution will be taken up across the state under the supervision of district collectors and district in-charge Ministers.

SERP staff will distribute the sarees in the presence of public representatives, following a ward-wise system in villages and urban areas. Eligible women can collect the sarees by furnishing their Food Security Card and Aadhaar details.

To ensure transparency in the distribution process, beneficiary details will be registered through a dedicated mobile application, officials said.