HYDERABAD: The Telangana High Court has expressed displeasure over an affidavit filed by the state government on the appointment of candidates eligible for recruitment under DSC-2002 on merit.

The bench found the details concerning candidates from Nizamabad district to be incorrect and indefensible and directed the government to clarify whether the District Educational Officers (DEOs) of Warangal and Medak had recommended the remaining candidates for appointment.

The bench of Acting Chief Justice P Sam Koshy and Justice NV Shravan Kumar, which heard the matter on Monday, directed the government to submit supporting documents and reference numbers of the recommendations.

Petitioner Kondra Sandhya, a resident of Bodhan in Nizamabad district, was represented by advocate Rajasekhar Reddy, while Special Government Pleader Rahul Reddy appeared for the government. School Education department principal secretary Yogita Rana was also present before the court.

Counsel for the petitioner submitted that the names of two candidates from Nizamabad had figured in earlier recommendations made by the DEO, but the authorities had failed to take a decision.

The bench questioned why no action had been taken despite the recommendations and asked the government to obtain proper instructions and take an immediate decision on their cases.