HYDERABAD: Telangana is preparing to host an estimated eight crore devotees at the Godavari Pushkaralu 2027, with the state government sanctioning Rs 1,115 crore for developing bathing ghats, temples, roads and pilgrim facilities.

The turnout is expected to surpass the 5.5 crore devotees who attended the previous Pushkaralu in 2017.

Announcing the preparations at Jawaharlal Nehru Architecture and Fine Arts University (JNAFAU) in Masab Tank on Monday, Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy said the government was working to provide improved infrastructure for the month-long event.

The Pushkaralu will be held from June 26 to July 27, 2027, at 77 locations along the Godavari. The river flows for around 560 km through Telangana, with Basara, Dharmapuri, Manthani, Kaleshwaram and Bhadrachalam expected to draw large crowds.

The government has allocated Rs 324 crore for Basara Temple, Rs 276 crore for Bhadrachalam and Rs 198 crore for Kaleshwaram.

Uttam Kumar Reddy invited students of fine arts and architecture, along with the public, to participate in a competition to design the festival’s logo and tagline. Entries can be submitted individually or in teams of up to three members.

They will be assessed on originality, creativity, relevance, clarity and adaptability. The first-prize winner will receive Rs 1 lakh, the second Rs 50,000 and the third Rs 25,000. The last date for submissions is November 30.