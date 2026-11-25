HYDERABAD: The Telangana unit of the BJP, which hitherto has been focusing on national matters like Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls and others, is all set to highlight local issues with the objective of strengthening its base in the state.

Starting from December 1, the party leaders will spread out to all 119 Assembly segments as part of a 25-day programme to identify and highlight local issues, and hold agitations to get them resolved.

The party will also organise workshops in Hyderabad, Kamareddy and Nalgonda before undertaking this exercise.

Speaking to TNIE, BJP state general secretary N Goutham Rao said: “The fee reimbursement issue will be on the agenda again as the academic year comes to a close.

The negligence of the government in providing water for irrigation and drinking purposes will be highlighted.”

“We will also be demanding compensation for farmers as they have been advised not to cultivate paddy. Though the government has not officially advocated a crop holiday, lands which are not suitable for growing other crops will lie fallow. Such farmers should be compensated,” he added.