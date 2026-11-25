HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations levelled by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against the previous BRS regime on the irrigation sector, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that lies flowed like floodwaters at the chief minister’s press meet on Monday.
Speaking to reporters here, Harish Rao said the chief minister had not said a word about stopping the Palnadu Drinking Water Scheme being taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government.
The former minister alleged that the state government lodged a formal complaint with the Krishna River Management Board against the Palnadu scheme only after newspapers reported it and the BRS exposed the AP project.
Tenders for the Palnadu scheme were called in January 2025, but Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who represents Nalgonda district in the Assembly, was unaware of it, Harish Rao alleged.
“Revanth Reddy said that the Palnadu GO was issued in 2022, when the BRS was in power. Nowhere in that GO does it say that water will be taken from Nagarjunasagar.
GO 453 came after Revanth Reddy assumed office. That GO mentioned drawing water from Nagarjunasagar and clearly stated that 1.865 tmcft would be drawn from the reservoir,” he said.
Harish Rao claimed that it was the BRS which fought for Telangana’s rightful share of river waters.
“From SRSP to Dowleswaram, did Congress build even one barrage on the Godavari? It was the BRS that completed Ellampalli and built Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla, Sammakkasagar and Sitammasagar projects,” he said.
KCR government provided irrigation to 10 lakh acres
In 30 years of Congress and TDP rule, Palamuru received water for just 30,000 acres, while it was the K Chandrasekhar Rao government that provided irrigation to 10 lakh acres in the erstwhile Mahbubnagar district, the former minister said.
The BRS government spent crores of rupees to complete Kalwakurthy, Nettempadu, Bhima, Koilsagar and RDS, besides tanks and check dams, providing water to 10 lakh acres. It also completed more than 75% of the Palamuru lift project, Harish Rao said.
Comparing the irrigation sector’s progress during the 10 years of Congress rule in undivided Andhra Pradesh with that during the BRS’s 10 years in Telangana, he said the BRS government provided water to 47 lakh acres of new and stabilised ayacut.
The corresponding figure during the 10 years of Congress rule was 6.64 lakh acres, he said. This was how Telangana became the country’s No. 1 paddy producer, the BRS leader added.
In contrast, the Central Water Commission sent back the detailed project reports for the third tmcft of the Kaleshwaram and Sammakka Sagar projects during the Congress rule over the last three years, the former irrigation minister said.
Blames Cong for incorporating 299 tmcft water share in APRA
He blamed the Congress for incorporating a 299 tmcft water share in the AP Reorganisation Act. “Within 42 days of Telangana being formed, KCR went to Delhi and filed a complaint under Section 3.
He met Union Minister Uma Bharti and asked for a tribunal. In that letter, he stated that Telangana needed another 581 tmcft in addition to 299 tmcft,” Harish Rao said.
“The agreement to take 299 tmcft for Telangana is an ad hoc formula, subject to the final award of the Krishna River Water Tribunal and to court orders,” he said, adding that the present irrigation adviser, Adityanath Das, was responsible for agreeing to the allocation of 299 tmcft of water for Telangana.
Harish Rao said Andhra Pradesh used 718 tmcft in 2024-25, compared with Telangana’s 286 tmcft, accounting for 28% of the combined utilisation. In 2025-26, AP used 771 tmcft and Telangana 267 tmcft, accounting for 25%, the lowest in history.
For 2026-27, Revanth Reddy had said that Telangana used 110 tmcft. However, this was the lowest utilisation the state had ever recorded, he said.