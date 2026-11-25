HYDERABAD: Refuting the allegations levelled by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy against the previous BRS regime on the irrigation sector, former irrigation minister T Harish Rao on Tuesday alleged that lies flowed like floodwaters at the chief minister’s press meet on Monday.

Speaking to reporters here, Harish Rao said the chief minister had not said a word about stopping the Palnadu Drinking Water Scheme being taken up by the Andhra Pradesh government.

The former minister alleged that the state government lodged a formal complaint with the Krishna River Management Board against the Palnadu scheme only after newspapers reported it and the BRS exposed the AP project.

Tenders for the Palnadu scheme were called in January 2025, but Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy, who represents Nalgonda district in the Assembly, was unaware of it, Harish Rao alleged.

“Revanth Reddy said that the Palnadu GO was issued in 2022, when the BRS was in power. Nowhere in that GO does it say that water will be taken from Nagarjunasagar.

GO 453 came after Revanth Reddy assumed office. That GO mentioned drawing water from Nagarjunasagar and clearly stated that 1.865 tmcft would be drawn from the reservoir,” he said.

Harish Rao claimed that it was the BRS which fought for Telangana’s rightful share of river waters.

“From SRSP to Dowleswaram, did Congress build even one barrage on the Godavari? It was the BRS that completed Ellampalli and built Medigadda, Annaram, Sundilla, Sammakkasagar and Sitammasagar projects,” he said.