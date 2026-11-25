HYDERABAD: Irrigation Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy on Tuesday directed the officials to ensure that the deliberations of the Telangana Climate Conclave, to be held in December, focus on practical and scientifically proven responses to climate change.

During a review meeting held here, the minister said that the conclave should delve into drought resilience, water security, sustainable agriculture and Telangana’s preparedness to address the impact of El Nino conditions.

He examined programme design, expert participation, investor engagement and presentation plans for the conclave, which will be organised as part of the Telangana Rising Global Investment Summit.

During the conclave, the state government will highlight its proposed five-month El Nino preparedness programme worth Rs 10,000 crore, including the execution of works valued at nearly Rs 2,000 crore every month beginning after Sankranti.

Jointly implemented by the Irrigation and Panchayat Raj departments, the programme aims to rejuvenate tanks, streams and canals, improve groundwater recharge, expand rainwater harvesting and strengthen water conservation measures across rural Telangana while generating employment during the agricultural lean season.